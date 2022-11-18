4 Wheated Bourbons to Buy When You Can’t Afford the Pappy (Who Can?)

There’s been an abundance of wheat-related hype in the whiskey universe over the past 25-ish years thanks, in part, to the Pappy Van Winkle craze of ’96. Now, the elusive expressions of Pappy fetch top dollar (sometimes thousands of dollars above MSRP) from the enthusiastic “wheaters” (lovers of wheated bourbon).

However, you don’t have to reach all the way to the Pappy to get a tasty top-shelf wheated bourbon. Not only will the Pappy hurt your wallet, but you could pull a back muscle reaching all the way to the ceiling.

Here are four of our favorite top-shelf wheated bourbons—that won’t break your bank or back. Happy hunting.

Larceny Barrel Proof (B522)

Type: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Website | Insta

| Distillery: Heaven Hill

Heaven Hill Location: Bardstown, KY

Bardstown, KY Proof: 123.8

123.8 Mash Bill: 68% corn, 20% wheat, 12% barley

68% corn, 20% wheat, 12% barley Price: $55-$65

$55-$65 Why We Love the Juice: Larceny drops its Barrel Proof three times each year (January, May, and September). This release from May 2022 is an exceptional wheated winner, with notes of dark cherry, Hot Tamales candy, and leather. The finish is a long, savory, delightful burn.

Maker’s Mark Private Selection

Type: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky Website | Insta

| Distillery: Maker’s Mark

Maker’s Mark Location: Loretto, KY

Loretto, KY Proof: 110.2

110.2 Mash Bill: 70% corn, 16% wheat, 14% barley

70% corn, 16% wheat, 14% barley Price: $70-$80

$70-$80 Why We Love the Juice: Each barrel of Private Selection is unique (with a Stave Profile of 10 custom oak stave finishes). This pick from Whiskey Tango in Ozark, MO, is a mouthwatering blast of cinnamon, brown sugar, and rich oak.

Weller Antique 107

Type: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Website | Insta

| Distillery: Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace Location: Frankfort, KY

Frankfort, KY Proof: 107

107 Mash Bill: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Price: $60

$60 Why We Love the Juice: Weller Antique is easily the most elusive expression on our list, but if you see an allocated bottle in the wild for under $100, snag it. The full-bodied Antique is a Pappy-esque pop of cinnamon, toffee, and oak.

Wilderness Trail Family Reserve