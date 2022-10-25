5-whiskey-glasses-for-every-type-of-drinker

We won’t claim your choice of whiskey glass is as important as your choice of whiskey. Hell, we don’t even need a whiskey glass when it comes to good juice. We’ll take a pull right from the bottle. And we have. Don’t judge us. However, we do love a good whiskey glass. And here are five of our favorite whiskey glasses that can elevate your drinking experience—from high society to low maintenance, and everything in between.

1. The Experience

Glencairn Whiskey Glass (photo by Outsider)

Glencairn Whiskey Glass

Price: $29.99 (set of 4)

$29.99 (set of 4) Shop: Amazon

Amazon Why We Love It: classy

Enjoy the full experience of whiskey—nose, body, color, palate—with Glencairn Whiskey Glasses. These classy glasses feature a curved body, allowing you to appreciate the whiskey’s color, while the aroma bellows toward the tapered mouth, which induces smaller sips for enhanced whiskey-drinking enjoyment.

2. Form & Function

Aged & Ore Neat Glass (photo by Outsider)

Aged & Ore’s Neat Glass has become our go-to whiskey sipper. If the Glencairn is a touch too highfalutin for your taste, turn your attention to Aged & Ore’s Neat Glass, which features a narrowed mouth, flared lip, and easy-to-hold body. And while the mouth is still narrowed for nosing, it’s wider than a Glencairn’s, so you get a solid slug every sip. That’s pragmatic drinking.

3. Classic Cocktailer

Viski Rocks Glass (photo by Outsider)

Viski Rocks Glass

Price: $23 (set of 2)

$23 (set of 2) Shop: Amazon

Amazon Why We Love It: traditional

The rocks glass—aka Old Fashioned glass—is a must-own for every whiskey drinker. Look for glasses, like the Viski Rocks Glass, with a wide brim, smooth rim, and heavy base. Those attributes will come in handy when you need to muddle your ingredients in the glass (like a sugar cube and bitters for an Old Fashioned). These crystal-cut glasses are also the ideal vessel for a number of non-whiskey cocktails like the Negroni and White Russian.

4. Stogie Devotee

Corkcicle Cigar Glass (photo by Outsider)

Corkcicle Cigar Glass

Price: $24

$24 Shop: Amazon

Amazon Why We Love It: streamline

If you’ve ever wanted to streamline your vices, Corkcicle’s Cigar Glass is a stogie lover’s dream. Part rocks glass, part cigar rest, the Cigar Glass allows you to hold your cigar and drink in the same hand without toggling back and forth. Mix a cocktail or sip your whiskey neat in the 9 oz. glass, while you puff away on an Outsider Cigar.

5. Low Maintenance

8 oz. Ball Mason Jar (photo by Outsider)

8 oz. Ball Mason Jar

Price: $29 (set of 12)

$29 (set of 12) Shop: Amazon

Amazon Why We Love It: affordable

Drinking out of 8 oz. Ball Mason Jars (smaller than standard 16 oz. jars) has become our favorite whiskey hack for a few reasons. First, there’s a certain ascetically pleasing aspect to drinking out of the classic-looking canning jars. Second, you can buy a bunch of them—cheaply—if you’re hosting a whiskey-tasting party at your pad. Third, if you’re traveling, camping, or tailgating and you want to pre-make an Old Fashioned (video recipe below), simply mix the ingredients, screw on the lid, and add ice once you reach your destination.