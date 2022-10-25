5-whiskey-glasses-for-every-type-of-drinker

We won’t claim your choice of whiskey glass is as important as your choice of whiskey. Hell, we don’t even need a whiskey glass when it comes to good juice. We’ll take a pull right from the bottle. And we have. Don’t judge us. However, we do love a good whiskey glass. And here are five of our favorite whiskey glasses that can elevate your drinking experience—from high society to low maintenance, and everything in between.
1. The Experience
- Glencairn Whiskey Glass
- Price: $29.99 (set of 4)
- Shop: Amazon
- Why We Love It: classy
Enjoy the full experience of whiskey—nose, body, color, palate—with Glencairn Whiskey Glasses. These classy glasses feature a curved body, allowing you to appreciate the whiskey’s color, while the aroma bellows toward the tapered mouth, which induces smaller sips for enhanced whiskey-drinking enjoyment.
2. Form & Function
- Aged & Ore Neat Glass
- Price: $18
- Shop: Amazon
- Why We Love It: pragmatic
Aged & Ore’s Neat Glass has become our go-to whiskey sipper. If the Glencairn is a touch too highfalutin for your taste, turn your attention to Aged & Ore’s Neat Glass, which features a narrowed mouth, flared lip, and easy-to-hold body. And while the mouth is still narrowed for nosing, it’s wider than a Glencairn’s, so you get a solid slug every sip. That’s pragmatic drinking.
3. Classic Cocktailer
- Viski Rocks Glass
- Price: $23 (set of 2)
- Shop: Amazon
- Why We Love It: traditional
The rocks glass—aka Old Fashioned glass—is a must-own for every whiskey drinker. Look for glasses, like the Viski Rocks Glass, with a wide brim, smooth rim, and heavy base. Those attributes will come in handy when you need to muddle your ingredients in the glass (like a sugar cube and bitters for an Old Fashioned). These crystal-cut glasses are also the ideal vessel for a number of non-whiskey cocktails like the Negroni and White Russian.
4. Stogie Devotee
- Corkcicle Cigar Glass
- Price: $24
- Shop: Amazon
- Why We Love It: streamline
If you’ve ever wanted to streamline your vices, Corkcicle’s Cigar Glass is a stogie lover’s dream. Part rocks glass, part cigar rest, the Cigar Glass allows you to hold your cigar and drink in the same hand without toggling back and forth. Mix a cocktail or sip your whiskey neat in the 9 oz. glass, while you puff away on an Outsider Cigar.
5. Low Maintenance
- 8 oz. Ball Mason Jar
- Price: $29 (set of 12)
- Shop: Amazon
- Why We Love It: affordable
Drinking out of 8 oz. Ball Mason Jars (smaller than standard 16 oz. jars) has become our favorite whiskey hack for a few reasons. First, there’s a certain ascetically pleasing aspect to drinking out of the classic-looking canning jars. Second, you can buy a bunch of them—cheaply—if you’re hosting a whiskey-tasting party at your pad. Third, if you’re traveling, camping, or tailgating and you want to pre-make an Old Fashioned (video recipe below), simply mix the ingredients, screw on the lid, and add ice once you reach your destination.