Helluva High Proof: 4 High-Proof Whiskeys to Get You Through the Holidays

Around the holidays, the proof is not in the pudding. It’s in the whiskey. At least, it should be—especially if you need a little extra holiday spirit to get through those family gatherings. But not all high-proof bourbon is created equally. In fact, if you’re just high-proof hunting the shelves of your local liquor store, you’re bound to burn out quicker than a cheap Christmas light. Of course, we’ve got four high-proof bourbons that we highly recommend for your upcoming family festivities.

1792 Full Proof

photo by Outsider

Type: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Website | Insta

| Distillery: Barton 1792

Barton 1792 Location: Bardstown, KY

Bardstown, KY Proof: 125

125 Price: $50-$65

$50-$65 Helluva Sip: 1792 Full Proof packs a 1-2 punch. The smoky rye heat is in your face from the first sip, but the bold-tasting bourbon counters with sweet hints of toffee, vanilla pudding, and dark fruit. It’s a back-and-forth heavyweight flavor battle—and we’re sitting ringside.

Larceny Barrel Proof (B521)

photo by Outsider

Type: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Website | Insta

| Distillery: Heaven Hill

Heaven Hill Location: Bardstown, KY

Bardstown, KY Proof: 121

121 Price: $55-$65

$55-$65 Helluva Sip: Larceny drops its Barrel Proof three times each year (January, May, and September). This release from May 2021 is an exceptional wheated winner, with notes of dried cherry, toasted oak, cinnamon candy, lemon zest, and leather. In addition, the finish is a long, savory, delightful burn that makes this bottle a high-proof steal, like its moniker implies.

Colonel E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof

photo by Outsider

Type: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Website | Insta

| Distillery: Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace Location: Frankfort, KY

Frankfort, KY Proof: 127.3

127.3 Price: $80-$100

$80-$100 Helluva Sip: The Colonel lives up to the high-proof hype by delivering a caramel-flavor bomb, while the subtle notes of cinnamon and dried oak balance out the juice with just enough heat. Basically, EHTBP is a perfectly symmetrical sip every damn time—like a juiced-up version of Small Batch.

Old Kirk Single Barrel

photo by Outsider