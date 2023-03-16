Outsider Whiskey Bracket: Vote Now for Your Favorites in Our 32-Bottle Bracket

During the month of March, Outsider is pitting some of the biggest names in bourbon against each other in our 32-bottle bracket. And you will decide the winner. Check in daily via Outsider’s SIP Instagram Stories and/or Twitter so you can cast your vote for your favorite whiskeys, bourbons, and ryes. We will update the results daily. Below, check out the match-ups in Round 1, and click the links for Outsider’s Whiskey Reviews. Salut!
Whiskey Bracket: Round 1
- Col. E.H. Taylor Small Batch vs. Old Grand-Dad 114
- Stagg Jr. vs. Crown Royal – VOTE NOW
- Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof vs. Redwood Empire Lost Monarch – VOTE NOW
- High West Double Rye vs. 1792 Small Batch – VOTE NOW
- Old Elk Wheated vs. Willett Pot Still – VOTE NOW
- Henry McKenna vs. Woodford Reserve – VOTE NOW
- Garrison Brothers Small Batch vs. New Riff Rye
- Four Roses Single Barrel vs. George Dickel 8 Year
- Old Forester 1910 vs. Maker’s Mark Special Reserve
- Wild Turkey Rare Breed vs. Buffalo Trace
- Eagle Rare vs. Bulleit Rye
- Bourbon Company Original vs. WhistlePig PiggyBack 6
- Smoke Wagon Uncut Unfiltered vs. Benchmark Full Proof
- Elijah Craig Small Batch vs. Larceny Barrel Proof
- Blanton’s Single Barrel vs. Basil Hayden
- Weller Special Reserve vs. Blue Note Uncut
To be updated as winners are determined…