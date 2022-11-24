the-best-kentucky-bourbon-mini-bottles-to-stuff-your-stocking

We’re not opposed to stuffing an entire fifth of bourbon into a stocking (in fact, we recommend it), but mini bottles make a more subtle stocking selection. Coming in at 1.7 oz., mini bottles—also sometimes referred to as nips or airplane bottles—are just the right size for tasty cocktails when around the campfire, tailgating, or traveling. Let’s take a little nip trip along Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail this holiday season. Here are four bourbons that make perfect stocking stuffers.

Woodford Reserve

photo by Outsider

Type: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Distillery: Woodford Reserve – Versailles, KY

Woodford Reserve – Versailles, KY Proof: 90.4

90.4 Price: $5

$5 Best Stuff-er: With notes of cinnamon and citrus, Woodford Reserve can serve as a complementary bourbon to the classic Hot Toddy. Of course, the tripled-distilled juice is perfectly capable of getting the job done on its own, too.

Maker’s Mark

photo by Outsider

Type: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky

Distillery: Maker's Mark – Loretto, KY

Maker’s Mark – Loretto, KY Proof: 90

90 Price: $5

$5 Best Stuff-er: With its hand-dipped red wax seal, Maker’s Mark is the most recognizable bourbon on the shelf—or in the stocking, in this case. Kentucky’s highly accessible wheated bourbon makes an easy-drinkin’ Old Fashioned or a neat treat when you’re warming up around the fireplace.

Willett Pot Still Reserve

photo by Outsider

Type: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Distillery: Willet – Bardstown, KY

Willet – Bardstown, KY Proof: 94

94 Price: $9

$9 Best Stuff-er: Sure, you’ve got to pay a mini-premium for this bottle of Willet Pot Still, but it’s worth every cent. It’s a delightfully holiday-worthy sip of buttery toffee and cinnamon—and the coolest glass mini decanter on the market.

Elijah Craig Small Batch 1789

photo by Outsider

Type: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Distillery: Heaven Hill – Bardstown, KY

Heaven Hill – Bardstown, KY Proof: 94

94 Price: $4

$4 Best Stuff-er: Elijah Craig Small Batch is one of our Top 3 picks for the Classic Old Fashioned. Not only is it very affordable, but this Kentucky staple, with notes of sweet fruit and spice, drinks neat when you don’t feel like mixing.