The Business of Whiskey Boomed in the U.S. in 2022 to the Tune of $12.5 Billion

The whiskey business is good business. Actually, it’s the best business, at least in the spirited U.S. market, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States’ (DISCUS) annual economic briefing. Total Whiskey sales—which encompassed American, Blended, Canadian, Scotch, and Irish Whiskey—totaled $12.5 billion in the U.S. in 2022. That’s great news for Outsider, because we love to Review Whiskey and talk shop on our Sip Forum.

Whiskey’s next closest categorical competitor, Vodka, netted $7.2 billion, while Tequila/Mezcal notched $6 billion. And there’s more good news for Whiskey’s annual growth. It was up 5.9%, which was only outpaced by Tequila/Mezcal’s record 17.2% year.

Top 5 Spirits: 2022 Gross U.S. Revenue

Whiskey: $12.5 billion (+5.9% or $704 million) Vodka: $7.2 billion (-0.3% or -$22 million) Tequila/Mezcal: $6.0 billion (+17.2% or $886 million) Brandy/Cognac: $3.1 billion (-12.3% or -$428 million) Cordials: $2.9 billion (+2.6% or $73 million)

In fact, every Whiskey subcategory—sans Canadian—saw increased annual growth in 2022.

Whiskey by Category: Revenue & Growth in 2022

American Whiskey: $5.1 billion (+10.5% or $483 million) Canadian Whiskey: $2.4 billion (-1.6% or -$40 million) Scotch (Blended): $1.6 billion (+4.6% or $71 million) Scotch (Single Malt): $1.1 billion: (+3.8% or $39 million) Irish: $1.4 billion (+6.9% or $91 million) Blended: $940 million (+6.8% or $60 million)

(photo by Outsider)

Good News for Whiskey Tourism

In addition, DISCUS commissioned Tourism Economics to research the economic impact of spirits tourism on the state level. Analyzing pre-pandemic data from 2019 in three states (New York, California, and Texas), Tourism Economics measured the direct and indirect impacts arising from distillery visitors’ spending, both on-site at distilleries and at off-site establishments surrounding distilleries. The research found the total economic impact of distillery tourism generated $715.2 million in Texas, $546.4 million in New York, and $417.8 million in California.

“Our research found that distilleries have become a huge draw for non-local visitors,” said Michael Mariano of Tourism Economics. “While we only analyzed data in three states, this phenomenal growth in distilleries is happening across the country attracting tourists, supporting surrounding businesses and bolstering state and local economies.”

While the state of Kentucky wasn’t featured in the tourism study, it certainly bodes well for the bourbon capital of the universe. Kentucky boasts more than 90 distilleries, many of which are featured on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Kentucky’s neighbor to the south, Tennessee, also boasts dozens of distillery tours on its Tennessee Whiskey Trail.