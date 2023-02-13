W.L. Weller Wheated Bourbon Family – Special Reserve, Antique & 12 Year: Outsider Quick Sip

Among its many notable brands (Van Winkle, E.H. Taylor, Eagle Rare, etc.), Buffalo Trace Distillery (BTD) in Frankfort, Kentucky, is well-loved for its line of W.L. Weller wheated bourbons. In fact, Weller is so well-loved, it has become nearly impossible to find it on the shelf . . . or at MSRP. To the ire of wheaters everywhere, many of the expressions in Weller’s line are routinely gouged by liquor stores and the secondary market for hundreds above MSRP, including Single Barrel, William Larue, and C.Y.P.B.

However, Outsider loves the hunt almost as much as the sip. And we hunted down three W.L. Weller bottles—Special Reserve, Antique 107, and 12 Year—for a spirited Quick Sip.

W.L. Weller Special Reserve

(photo by Outsider)

Style: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Proof: 90

90 MSRP: $24

Tasting Notes From BTD: A sweet nose with a presence of caramel. Tasting notes of honey, butterscotch, and a soft woodiness. It’s smooth, delicate and calm. Features a smooth finish with a sweet honeysuckle flair.

What Outsider Says: Weller Special Reserve is the gold standard for wheated bourbon right now—and for good reason. It’s as clean a sipper as you will ever find for under $30 (of course, finding it for under $30 is the problem). Special Reserve (gently) hits the palate with warm caramel, vanilla, and a honey explosion. The subtle finish is like sweet nectar from the heavens. In addition, if you ever see it in the wild in the giant 1.75 Liter bottle (pictured above), fire away and mount it on your bar.

W.L. Weller Antique 107

(photo by Outsider)

Style: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Proof: 107

MSRP: $50

Tasting Notes From BTD: Sweet and unusual floral notes coupled with vanilla. The taste is very well balanced with sweet fruit notes, strong vanilla undertone, and sharp spicy tones, with a cinnamon finish.

What Outsider Says: Weller Antique sips like a slightly more robust version of Special Reserve. Like SR, Antique delivers warm caramel, vanilla, and honey on the palate. However, with Antique, you get that little cinnamon kick on the finish and a touch of added proof heat that’s absent in the SR. Many folks are gonna find Antique’s easy-drinking 107 proof to be the perfect sweet spot between SR’s 90 proof and W.L. Weller Full Proof (114).

W.L. Weller 12 Year

(photo by Outsider)

Style: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Proof: 90

90 MSRP: $37

$37 Outsider’s Full Review

Tasting Notes From BTD: Aromas of lanolin, almond, creamed corn and toasty vanilla. The mid-palate flavor is heavily wheated, layered and moderately sweet. Long, oaky, and intensely smooth finish.

What Outsider Says: More so than just about any bourbon I can think of right now, Weller 12 should be the case study for “what you smell” is “what you taste.” Pure harmony on the nose and palate. Vanilla, caramel, light oak, and sweet fruit on the nose. And then—boom. On the palate, vanilla, caramel, and light oak with subtle cherry and a little bit of orange. And the balanced finish is so rich with just a tinge of mature warmth. It just melts in your mouth.