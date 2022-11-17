What Whiskeys Are John Dutton, Jamie & Lloyd Drinking in the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere?

Every fan of Paramount TV’s Yellowstone is probably well aware that the show’s brew of choice is Coors Banquet Beer. From the bunkhouse to the bars, Coors Banquet (aka a Yellow Jacket) has earned premium placement over the show’s four-season run (and it appeared prominently in the Season 5 premiere on Nov. 13). After all, Banquet is now the “official beer of the show.”

Well, it appears there’s a new whiskey in town. After multiple instances of the Dutton troupe—including John and Beth—drinking Bulleit Bourbon over the years, Buffalo Trace Distillery’s W.L. Weller 12 Year and Buffalo Trace Bourbon made a couple of “appearances” during S5/E1. Buffalo Trace also ran a well-timed commercial during the premiere, touting its stable of Eagle Rare, Buffalo Trace, Blanton’s, Weller, and E.H Taylor.

Let’s take a look at the Season 5 debut of Weller 12 and Buffalo Trace.

W.L. Weller 12 Year

Style: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Proof: 90

90 MSRP: $45 (but routinely sells for $300+)

$45 (but routinely sells for $300+) Tasting Notes From BTD: Aromas of lanolin, almond, creamed corn and toasty vanilla. The mid-palate flavor is heavily wheated, layered and moderately sweet. Long, oaky, and intensely smooth finish.

photo by Outsider

Yellowstone S5/E1 Appearance

After John Dutton is sworn in as the governor of Montana, he takes a ride with Beth and Jamie in the official gubernatorial SUV motorcade. Beth procures a bottle of Weller 12 and proceeds to make a drink for John—and inadvertently Jamie. And yes, Beth makes the drinks on the rocks (which is kinda frowned upon in the Weller 12 crowd).

Beth: Want a whiskey, Daddy?

John: Why not.

Jamie: Can I get one of those?

Beth: Go f*ck yourself.

John: Make your brother a whiskey.

Beth: I . . . will . . . not.

John: Here, here [hands his drink to Jamie]. Make me another one.

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

Style: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Proof: 90

90 MSRP: $30

$30 Tasting Notes From BTD: This deep amber whiskey has a complex aroma of vanilla, mint and molasses. Pleasantly sweet to the taste with notes of brown sugar and spice that give way to oak, toffee, dark fruit and anise. This whiskey finishes long and smooth with serious depth.

photo by Outsider

Yellowstone S5/E1 Appearance

During the gubernatorial celebration party at the Yellowstone Ranch, the bunkhouse troupe is excited—to say the least—that there’s an open bar.

Lloyd: Look at this here, guys. Hey, pard, can I get a double Buffao Trace on the rocks, please. How much do I owe ya?

Bartender: It’s an open bar, sir.

Ryan: Could you make another one of those?

Colby: Three.

Teeter: Four.

Ethan: Five, please.

Bartender: I get the picture.

Walker: Hell, why you’re making ’em.

Bartender: How about I just make one for anybody in a cowboy hat.

Lloyd: That’ll work.

Make a Yellowstone Boilermaker

The Yellowstone Boilermaker. That’s what we’re calling today’s whiskey cocktail, in honor of the show’s fifth season. While we didn’t use Buffalo Trace, we made a Rip-roaring cocktail using Coors Banquet Beer and Yellowstone Whiskey.

Enjoy.