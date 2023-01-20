Whiskey & Vinyl: Blue Note Juke Joint Uncut and Miles Davis’ ‘Kind of Blue’

We love to sip. We love to spin. And sometimes a bottle and album just beg to be paired together. Case in point: Blue Note Juke Joint Whiskey Uncut and Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue. Contrary to their monikers, neither will leave you blue. And if you’re not familiar with either the juice or the jazz, consider this your intro into a world of sensory delight. Of course, adding an Outsider cigar to the mix really rounds out the Whiskey & Vinyl experience.

Stick around for the highlights.

Blue Note Juke Joint Whiskey Uncut

Company: B.R. Distilling Company

B.R. Distilling Company Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Distillery: Undisclosed in Kentucky

Undisclosed in Kentucky Style : Straight Bourbon Whiskey

: Straight Bourbon Whiskey Mash Bill: 70% corn, 21% rye, 9% malted barley

70% corn, 21% rye, 9% malted barley Age : 4 years

: 4 years Proof : 120.2 (varies)

: 120.2 (varies) MSRP : $42

photo by Outsider

The nose on this bottle of Blue Joint Uncut opens with light ethanol and fresh oak. After a three-minute breather, there’s a subtle waft of lemon-pepper and a whisper of sweet clove and brown sugar. The first sip delivers more oakiness and brown sugar with a bit of enjoyable proof heat. After chewing on it, light fruit emerges middle tongue, evoking an apple-cherry tart with a hint of cinnamon. It’s also a little lemon-buttery, both in terms of taste and mouthfeel, and has the slightest zing of sassafras root. The finish is medium with fleeting citrus and a touch of delightful cinnamon heat.

Very tasty. Damn affordable. And the perfect accompaniment while you spin some Miles.

‘Kind of Blue’

photo by Outsider

Artist: Miles Davis

Miles Davis Year: 1959

1959 Players: John Coltrane (tenor sax), Julian Adderley (alto sax), Bill Evans (piano), Paul Chambers (bass), James Cobb (drums), Wyn Kelly (piano)

John Coltrane (tenor sax), Julian Adderley (alto sax), Bill Evans (piano), Paul Chambers (bass), James Cobb (drums), Wyn Kelly (piano) RIAA: 5X Platinum

Not only is Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue generally regarded as one of the greatest jazz albums ever recorded, but it’s also one of the greatest albums ever recorded—across any genre. In fact, if you’re a newbie looking to dip your toes into the jazz waters, start with the trifecta of Kind of Blue, Getz/Gilberto (Stan Getz and João Gilberto), and Blue Train (John Coltrane). If you don’t like jazz after that, you never will.

Miles’ Kind of Blue is 45 minutes of magical modal music. The expert players, at Miles’ behest, embarked on a 5-song journey of melodic inventiveness based on scale improvisation, rather than harmonic chord changes. The end result has served as the soundtrack to candlelit dinners, party playlists, and jazz-geek gatherings.

Of course, it’s also ideal for late-night bourbon sipping. Sit back, sip, and enjoy the sounds of the simplistically sublime “So What,” the pensively perfect “Flamenco Sketches,” and the colorfully cool “Blue in Green,” with Coltrane’s fiery sax solo and Evans’ masterful piano play.