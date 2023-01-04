Whiskey & Vinyl: Buffalo Trace Bourbon & Dwight Yoakam’s ‘Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.’

Whiskey & Vinyl is all about pairing a great whiskey with a great vinyl album. We like to sip while we spin. On tap for today, a couple of Kentucky greats: Buffalo Trace’s flagship bourbon and Dwight Yoakam’s debut album, Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

Distillery: Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace Location: Frankfort, Kentucky

Frankfort, Kentucky Style: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Proof: 90

90 MSRP: $30

$30 Buffalo Trace Bourbon Full Review

photo by Outsider

Just like “Honky Tonk Man” (the opening track on Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.), the nose on this bourbon is inviting. Sweet vanilla, light oak, and a whisper of delicate spearmint greet the nose. On the palate, BT opens with notes of dark brown sugar. Toffee-covered dark fruit—raisin and fig—follows, with hints of cinnamon and light citrus. It’s like fresh-baked cinnamon-raisin bread with a zest of lemon. The medium finish moves from sweet oak to a touch of spicy clove. Enjoyable. And for $30, just so damn solid.

Dwight Yoakam’s ‘Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.’

Artist: Dwight Yoakam

Dwight Yoakam Year: 1986

1986 Billboard Top Country Albums Chart: No. 1

No. 1 Singles: “Honky Tonk Man” (#3), “Guitars, Cadillacs” (#4), “It Won’t Hurt (#31)

photo by Outsider

Dwight Yoakam and Buffalo Trace both hail from the great state of Kentucky. The maestro of hardcore, hillbilly, honky-tonk music was born in Pikeville, KY, in 1956. Over the last five decades, Dwight, 66, has been one of the most entertaining forces in music, movies, and on-stage moves. And it all started with his 1986 debut album, Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.

The album reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and has been certified by the RIAA as 2X Platinum for sales of 2 million units. In addition, the album featured two Top 5 singles, a cover of Johnny Horton’s “Honky Tonk Man” (No. 3) and the title track, “Guitars, Cadillacs” (No. 4). But if you dig a little deeper, two of the best cuts on the album, in my humble opinion, are the Yoakam-penned “South of Cincinnati” and “It Won’t Hurt,” which features the whiskey-fueled opening lyrics: It won’t hurt when I fall down from this bar stool / And it won’t hurt when I stumble in the street / It won’t hurt ’cause this whiskey eases misery / But even whiskey cannot ease your hurting me. Sip some Buffalo Trace to that one—it eases the hurt.