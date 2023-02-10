Whiskey & Vinyl: Wild Turkey Rare Breed and Chris Knight’s ‘A Pretty Good Guy’

Chris Knight is a rare breed. In my opinion, the Kentucky singer/songwriter is one of the most underappreciated country artists of the last 25 years. And just like Chris, Wild Turkey Rare Breed is a high-proof Kentucky spirit that also seems to fly under the radar. But not today.

Let’s pour a glass of Rare Breed while we spin Chris’ 2001 sophomore album, A Pretty Good Guy. Stick around for the highlights.

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

Distillery: Wild Turkey Distilling Co.

Wild Turkey Distilling Co. Location : Lawrenceburg, KY

: Lawrenceburg, KY Style : Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Proof : 116.8

: 116.8 MSRP : $50

Very light alcohol welcomes the nose with baked fruit cobbler—notably apple and peach. A deeper nosedive immediately brings to mind a Lemon-Mint Ricola cough drop, both sweet and herbal. Really pleasant. The first sip reveals notes of hot candied cinnamon and pleasant oak, followed by honey-buttered toast (with just a hint of char) and warm, creamy custard.

A bit of chewing unleashes mulling spices (clove, nutmeg) with a touch of lemony caramel. The medium-long finish lingers with more cinnamon—like a baked snickerdoodle cookie—and then it really leans into the cider spices with caramel. A nice yin and yang of heat and sweet. For a barrel-proof bourbon, it’s deliciously sippable.

‘A Pretty Good Guy’

Artist: Chris Knight

Chris Knight Year: 2001

2001 Producer: Dan Baird

Dan Baird Best Songs: “Becky’s Bible,” “Oil Patch Town,” “North Dakota”

For the past 25 years, Chris Knight has made his name as a storyteller. His crafted narratives are often a push-pull of shady souls and hard-edged heroes—some pushing others around, some pulling themselves up by their bootstraps. Always entertaining.

Chris was 38 years old when he released his self-titled debut album in 1998. Yeah, he got a late start. But he was busy working as a coal mine inspector during the prior decade. A few years later, Chris dropped his sophomore effort—and one of my favorite albums—A Pretty Good Guy, which sadly had a released date of Sept. 11, 2001.

The 11-song offering opens with “Becky’s Bible,” a card game gone sideways that erupts in midnight gunfire and a man on the run. Oh, the album gets a little (just a little) brighter with the title track and “Oil Patch Town,” an unromantic tale of a high-school Friday night that’s full of fighting and drinking.

But Chris gets plenty bleak on the murder-revenge ballad, “Down the River, as well as the stately named gem of tune “North Dakota,” a haunting example of Chris’ remarkable storytelling ability. It’s an unforgiving, cold tale. And you can almost feel the North Dakota chill coursing through your veins—like the fiddle accompaniment—when Chris sings the dirge. Of course, death is a common theme throughout Chris’ catalog, accidental or intentional. But always enjoyable, just like the Rare Breed.