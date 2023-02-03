Whiskey & Vinyl: Willett Pot Still Reserve & Willie Nelson’s ‘Stardust’

Aesthetically speaking, the stars aligned for this week’s Whiskey & Vinyl. When I pulled Willie Nelson’s Stardust off the shelf to give it a spin, I immediately thought of the cosmically pleasing packaging of Willett Pot Still Reserve. The album should be in every vinyl collection. The bottle should be atop every home bar. Both are magical.

Let’s get sipping and spinning. Stick around for the highlights.

Willett Pot Still Reserve Bourbon

(photo by Outsider)

Distillery: Not Stated (Made in Kentucky)

Not Stated (Made in Kentucky) Bottled: Willett Distillery

Willett Distillery Location: Bardstown, KY

Bardstown, KY Style : Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Age : Not Stated

: Not Stated Proof : 94

: 94 MSRP : $45

: $45 Full Review

The nose opens with light alcohol and sweet, damp corn. It’s almost musty, like the an old vinyl album cover (how fitting?). After letting it breathe for few a minutes, citrus zest emerges with a waft of unsweetened cocoa. On the palate, vanilla and oakiness are forefront, followed by the emergence of lemon grass. The mouthfeel is rather thin, but chewing reveals a hint of smoked cherry wood and cinnamon. The medium finish is slightly herbal, with notes of vanilla, warm citrus, and light mint.

Willett Pot Still Reserve does enough to merit keeping one of celestial bottles atop your bar at all times—right next to Willie’s Stardust.

‘Stardust’

(photo by Outsider)

Artist: Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson Year: 1978

1978 Producer: Booker T. Jones

Booker T. Jones RIAA: 5X Platinum

5X Platinum Billboard Top Country Albums Chart: No. 1 (11 weeks)

No. 1 (11 weeks) Singles: “Georgia on My Mind” (No. 1), “Blue Skies” (No. 1), “All of Me” (No. 3)

The back cover of Stardust (photo by Outsider).

Willie Nelson, 89, is unmatched when it comes to musical output. The Country Music Hall of Fame member has been cranking out albums—well over 100—since dropping his debut, And Then I Wrote, in 1962.

By 1975, Willie had total creative control over his musical output thanks to a contract with Columbia Records. So Willie really leaned into his beast mode by recording the concept record, Red Headed Stranger, widely regarded as one of the most important records of the Outlaw movement (along with Waylon’s Honky Tonk Heroes).

Of course, leave it to Willie to turn another 180 degrees just three years later—and to the dismay of label execs—with the release of Stardust. The 10-song collection of pop standards featured Willie covering “Unchained Melody,” “All of Me,” “Georgia on My Mind,” “Blue Skies,” and more. From the Outlaw echelon to pop ill repute? Wrong!

Not only is Stardust exquisitely beautiful and simple and brilliant, but it’s also Willie’s best-selling album of all time. Willie’s 10 pop covers are a sublime soundtrack for sipping early-morning coffee or late-night bourbon—and everything in between.

In addition, Willie’s performance of “Georgia On My Mind” earn him the Grammy Award for Best Country Vocal Performance – Male in 1979. The RIAA certified the record as 5X Platinum for sales of 5 million units. And the album was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015. That’s pop perfection.