Wyoming Whiskey Releases Limited-Edition Bourbon Honoring 150 Years of Yellowstone National Park

Wyoming Whiskey announced the release of its 1872 Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The bourbon’s numerical moniker pays tribute to the establishment of Yellowstone National Park in 1872. Yellowstone, the United States’ first national park, spans more than 3,400-square miles throughout Wyoming (96%), Montana (3%), and Idaho (1%).

Wyoming Whiskey is only releasing 150 bottles of 1872 Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which commemorates the first 150 years of the park’s existence. The label on the front of each bottle features an iconic photograph by William Henry Jackson, who documented Yellowstone in the 1870s. The limited-edition 9-year-old bourbon will be available in Wyoming, California, Colorado, New York, and Georgia with a sticker price of $399.99.

In addition, all sales proceeds on 1872 will be donated to Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone Forever’s mission is to protect, preserve, and enhance Yellowstone through education and philanthropy.

“1872 is truly a collector’s edition,” said David DeFazio, co-founder of Wyoming Whiskey. “We are proud to honor the heritage of the place we call home and to help celebrate and preserve one of the most iconic and majestic outdoor spaces in our nation’s history. Don’t miss the chance to get your hands on this elusive and historic Wyoming Whiskey offering.”

Taste of Wyoming

Of course, 1872 is part of Wyoming Whiskey’s Wide Open Spaces campaign. Wyoming Whiskey opened its doors in 2009. The distillery released its first National Parks whiskey in 2021, followed by National Parks No. 2 in June 2022. 1872 is made from a blend of 93% wheated bourbon and 7% ryed bourbon. Like all Wyoming Whiskey products, all grains are grown in Wyoming. In addition, the water is sourced in Wyoming.

Outsider got a taste of Wyoming Whiskey recently at an album release party for Jenny Tolman (one of her sponsors) in Nashville earlier this year. While we can’t vouch for the 1872 just yet, we can vouch for a number of Wyoming Whiskey’s expressions, including their very affordable Small Batch Bourbon, and, our favorite, the Barrel Strength Bourbon Whiskey.

1872 Specs