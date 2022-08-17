12-year-old-little-league-world-series-player-improving-after-bunk-bed-fall

The Little League World Series provides the ultimate experience in Williamsport, Pennsylvania as kids flock from around the globe to the baseball event. However, the tournament is reeling from a tragic incident involving a player and a terrifying fall.

On Monday, news broke of a freak accident involving Utah’s Easton Oliverson. The 12-year-old boy fell from the top bunk of his lodging, creating a frightening medical emergency. Oliverson hit his head on the floor, waking up a teammate from the commotion. His friend immediately called out for help.

The emergency required the usage of a helicopter transport to the nearest hospital 40 miles away. TMZ Sports shared that Oliverson received successful emergency surgery after the fall fractured his cheekbone and skull, causing bleeding on the brain. However, a family member also indicated the 12-year-old remained in a medically-induced coma.

On Wednesday, the family provided an update on Easton’s condition on Instagram. While doctors removed a breathing tube in a positive step, it’s a long road ahead for the youngster. Although, the family divulged that result of an MRI scan “came out very promising.”

It’s an impossibly unpredictable and devastating situation for the Snow Canyon Little League team representing Utah. But while the team’s pitcher and outfielder heads toward recovery, it’s dedicating their Little League World Series performance to him.

While everybody would understand if the Utah representatives backed out while handling the traumatic experience, the team carries on with intentions to play later in the week in Williamsport.

Support Pours In for Easton Oliverson

As the family asks for prayers and positive thoughts, many are granting the wish through social media and on the baseball diamond. Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez typically dons a biblical passage on his wrist during games. However, on Wednesday, the MLB backstop will sport the No. 50 to represent and support Oliverson.

MJ Melendez usually has a Bible verse written on his wrist tape. Today, he's planning to have the number 50 in support of Easton Oliverson, the 12-year-old from Utah in critical condition after falling from a bunk bed at the players' dormitory in the Little League World Series. — Lynn Worthy (@LWorthySports) August 17, 2022

While Easton continues to make progress in his recovery, his fall highlights how quickly a jovial experience can turn into terror and tragedy. It’s a true blessing that the youngster appears on a path to betterment with a strong family by his side.