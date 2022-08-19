12-Year-Old Little Leaguer Removed From ICU, Walking After Bunk Bed Fall

Easton Oliverson, the 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who was fighting for his life after falling off the top bunk of his bed Monday, is improving.

Oliverson’s family provided an update Thursday and said he has been moved from intensive care. Oliverson is able to sit up, eat and walk with support. After his fall, he was helicoptered to a children’s hospital 40 miles away and underwent successful emergency surgery. Easton Oliverson suffered fractures to his cheekbone and skull, and there was bleeding between his skull and the outer covering of his brain. As of Tuesday, he was in critical condition.

Just two days later, he’s out of the intensive care unit and communicating with his parents and other family members.

‘The Oliverson family firmly believes in the power of miracles through faith,” the family wrote. “We have seen this to be true so far in Easton’s recovery. We are so grateful for the faith and prayers of everyone who is rooting for Easton. We know that miracles are happening in his recovery because of them!

“He is making great strides, and we as a family couldn’t be more grateful. At this time, we would like to ask specifically for prayers of understanding and peace for Easton as he comes to learn of and accept the situation that he is now in. As always- THANK YOU, WE LOVE YOU!!”

Snow Canyon Little League Prepares for Little League World Series While Easton Oliverson Battles Off The Field

Oliverson’s teammates will play in their first game Friday, representing Snow Canyon Little League and the Mountain Region. They will take on the Nolensville, Tennessee, team representing the Southeast Region at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Easton’s brother, Brogan, will fill in and take his open roster spot. The tournament committee approved the move and Brogan is eligible to play in Friday’s game.