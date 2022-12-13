PHOTOS: 12-Year-Old Running Back Has the Internet in Absolute Disbelief

A 12-year-old running back playing youth football has taken the internet by storm. There’s one thing he’s got that you don’t see in a lot of kids his age: a mustache. Re-read that last sentence and you might understand why Jeremiah Johnson has become the talk of social media.

Johnson recently won the 12U MVP award while at the Youth National Championships in Miami. He posed for a photo while holding the award, which eventually found its way to social media.

Some referenced the “I am 12” meme coming to life, which refers to a scene from The Benchwarmers. Others thought some sort of Benjamin Button scenario unfolded in real life. Reactions varied, but one thing remained consistent: few people believed that he’s actually 12.

The "I am 12" meme has come to life 😂 pic.twitter.com/nxgzbLMVld — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) December 13, 2022

After seeing the photo, you can probably understand the serious confusion. You don’t see many 12-year-old with a mustache and a tattoo.

Can you imagine being another 12-year-old and having to line up across from him? Talk about intimidating.

Internet Reacts to Photos of 12-Year-Old Jeremiah Johnson

Once images of 12-year-old running back Jeremiah Johnson surfaced, the internet had plenty of reaction. Several made jokes about the youth football player looking much older than his age.

“If this man tackled my 12 year old son im running on the field,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “Bro entered the transfer portal and decided to just go back to 12U football and start over.”

One individual on Twitter said, “Nah, he was in the league for 12 years, ain’t no damn way.” Another user chimed in by saying he believed Johnson has “a mortgage and three kids.”

Johnson might actually be a 12-year-old but there aren’t a lot of people buying it. In case that wasn’t evident by some of the comments on social media.