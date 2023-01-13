16-Year-Old Race Car Driver Ejected From Car in Scary Chili Bowl Crash

A 16-year-old racecar driver had to be taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a frightening crash at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The car of Ashton Torgerson flipped several times during Wednesday’s event, ejecting the driver from the car. Medical personnel rushed to the scene before transporting Torgerson to the hospital.

Torgerson Racing’s PR team — Petersen Media — provided an update on the 16-year-old.

“Ashton is awake and alert at the hospital. He has feeling in hands and feet and has passed his tests so far,” the company said. “He’s now going into scans. We will continue to keep you posted.”

Julia Gorman of FOX 23 also spoke with Torgerson’s father, who said Ashton had “no broken bones,” but did have “blood on his brain.”

The crash occurred on Lap 11 of the race. Drivers and race officials met after the accident and decided to continue the event.

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Winner Sends Message to Ashton Torgerson

Following Ashton Torgerson’s frightening crash at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals, drivers and race officials decided to resume the race. That doesn’t mean other drivers weren’t concerned about the 16-year-old.

Rico Abreu went on to claim the checkered flag at the indoor event. After crossing the finish line, he sent out a message on Twitter to Torgerson.

“You were the real winner last night Ashton Torgerson,” he wrote. “God is good.”

You were the real winner last night Ashton Torgerson 🙏🏼 God is good. pic.twitter.com/CjOKHW5XLY — RICO (@Rico_Abreu) January 12, 2023

“These are tough moments for race car drivers,” Abreu said, per Racing America. “I didn’t personally witness what happened, but you could feel the energy shift and change in the building. Anxiety. Fear.

“To see a curtain come across the track … I don’t need to go on about it. We’re race car drivers, and we have to strap in these things once everything cools off, and hats off to the Chili Bowl for their incredible safety response. It’s something we’ve seen across sports the past week or so. You just feel gutted.

“All I’ve been thinking about the past hour is just making sure that boy is OK.”