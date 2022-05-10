2022 NFL Schedule: Denver Broncos, L.A. Rams to Meet on Christmas Day

As the NFL continues to announce some marquee games on the 2022 schedule leading up to the full season release on Thursday, fans are getting excited about the upcoming campaign – and rightfully so.

While it was announced Monday morning by ESPN broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman that there’ll be two NFL games taking place on Monday night in Week 2 of the season, the league took to its official Twitter account Tuesday to make another game announcement.

🎄🚨 CHRISTMAS GAME ANNOUNCEMENT🎄🚨@Broncos vs. @RamsNFL on Christmas Day at 4:30pm ET on CBS/Nickelodeon!



📺: 2022 NFL Schedule Release — Thursday at 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/NH5Zmev8s0 — NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2022

While you Outsiders are opening gifts or eating a family meal on Christmas, you will be able to take in a marquee NFL matchup at the same time. Set for a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff on both CBS and Nickelodeon, the Denver Broncos and defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will square off in a battle between quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford. Truthfully, that matchup may be better than some of the gifts under the tree.

So far, the NFL has announced nine games as part of the 2022 season. The complete schedule will be revealed Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

As Joe Buck and Troy Aikman transition from Fox Sports to ESPN, they joined Good Morning America on Monday morning to express their excitement, while also making a big-time announcement.

Believe it or not, there will be not only one, but two NFL games taking place on Monday night in Week 2 of the 2022 season. That’s right – two NFL games on one single Monday. It’s a dream come true, no doubt.

While the Tennessee Titans travel to the Buffalo Bills on September 19 for a 7:15 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN, the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles will be squaring off on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.

It’s the best of both worlds for NFL fans, as they’ll get to watch two games on a Monday to begin the week.