2022 NFL Schedule: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady Set for Exciting Week 4 Meeting

Another day, another exciting announcement regarding the 2022 NFL schedule. While the league has been teasing some of the marquee games on the upcoming season’s slate over the past couple of weeks, its most recent release may be the most anticipated of them all.

Patrick Mahomes. Tom Brady. Kansas City Chiefs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Week 4. Yep, that’s right. Two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks – and two of the league’s best teams – are officially scheduled to face off on Sunday Night Football on October 2 in a 8:20 p.m. ET contest on NBC.

The Week 4 matchup between Mahomes and Brady will mark the sixth clash between the dominant signal-callers. Looking back at their last meeting, which came on February 7, 2021 in Super Bowl LV, the veteran Brady threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Buccaneers to a 31-9 win over Mahomes and the Chiefs. Mahomes finished with 270 yards and two interceptions in that outing.

Although the NFL has already announced some top-tier games for the upcoming season, I’m not sure that any of them compare to a Mahomes-Brady meeting. The complete 2022 NFL schedule will be revealed on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Cowboys, Packers to Meet in Week 10 at Lambeau Field

Alongside the Week 4 meeting between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there’s a big-time matchup set to take place in Week 10. The Dallas Cowboys are traveling to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 13.

The Cowboys-Packers tilt will feature another strong quarterback matchup between Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers, which makes for some must-watch football.

Dallas and Green Bay are two of the biggest names in the NFL, and there’s no arguing that. Over the years they’ve become consistent championship contenders, and both teams should have plenty of firepower this coming season.