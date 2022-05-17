2022 PGA Championship: Absurd Concession Prices Have Been Revealed

Toto, I have a feeling we’re not in Augusta anymore.

Fans in attendance at this week’s 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club got a first look at concession prices, and it was not pretty.

Ahhhhh okay @PGAChampionship. Gonna be a lot of upset folk in Tulsa next week! pic.twitter.com/A0gkolSWH4 — codymcbridenlu (@codymcbridenlu) May 15, 2022

A 25-ounce beer or seltzer runs from $15-to-$19, depending on the brand. A traditional cocktail is going for $15, while a signature cocktail costs a meager $19 and a pour of wine is $13. Some non-alcoholic options are a bottle of Aquafina water for $6 or a Gatorade for $7.

On the food side, a chicken caesar salad is $16, an all-beef hot dog is $8, the butcher’s grind cheeseburger is $14, the beyond burger is $15 and a small bag of chips costs $3.

Not only is it not sitting well with the fans, prominent player Justin Thomas also weighed in and had a message for the tournament:

$18(!!!!!!) for a beer… uhhhh what. Gotta treat the fans better than that! 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/7DeyC7WTJE — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) May 17, 2022

When one of the sport’s biggest stars calls you out? That is just not a good look for the PGA.

As for play on the course, some familiar faces fill the projected odds for the 104th PGA Championship. Scottie Scheffler – the 2022 Masters Champion – and Jon Rahm top the field at 11-1. Thomas and Rory McIlroy follow at 14-1, while Collin Morikawa is next at 16-1 and Dustin Johnson is posted at 18-1. Tiger Woods cracks the top 25 with 50-1 odds.

How Does it Compare to The Masters?

This is a far cry from the famous food menu at Augusta National Golf Club for The Masters. A pimento cheese or egg salad sandwich is just $1.50, while the rest of the main food items – like the classic chicken sandwich or ham and cheese on rye – is $3.

A regular-sized beer is just $5, the Crow’s Nest signature drink is $5 and a pour of wine is $6. Non-alcoholic bottled waters, sodas and iced teas are only $2 each. Cookies, peanuts and moon pies? $1.