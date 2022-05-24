2022 PGA Championship Draws Significant Viewership Increase to ESPN

We Outsiders love some PGA action. Well, at least I do. From The Masters at Augusta National to the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club, the PGA Tour features plenty of excitement. That’s certainly been the case throughout 2022 – and it was on full display over the weekend at Southern Hills.

As some of the sport’s best took to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the PGA Championship, it was Justin Thomas that came away with the win – and a solid $2.7 million check. Although Thomas started the weekend on a high note and sat at -6 after 36 holes, he struggled in the third round and fell down the leaderboard. While it looked like he had no chance to win on Sunday, Thomas ultimately did what he had to do to come out victoriously.

While Thomas – a Louisville, Kentucky native – captured his 14th career win and pushed his on-course earnings to $50 million, plenty of people tuned in to see him play. According to Front Office Sports, ESPN’s coverage of the second round drew a significant viewership increase. With 2.1 million viewers, the network enjoyed a 47% jump from last year’s event. Additionally, it was the largest second-round audience since 2009 when 2.4 million watched on TNT.

The 2022 PGA Championship provided much enjoyment for those who watched on ESPN – and any other network. While Tiger Woods was able to play three rounds before withdrawing ahead of the fourth round due to soreness, fans were also treated with an exciting playoff. As Thomas and Will Zalatoris competed in a three-hole playoff, Thomas was able to cap Sunday’s action with a championship.

The next major championship is the U.S. Open from June 15-19 at The Country Club in Massachusetts. The Open Championship will follow from July 14-17 in Scotland.

Thomas Says His Caddie Helped Him Turn Things Around Ahead of Sunday

Justin Thomas wasn’t happy with the way he performed in the third round of the PGA Championship. After a hot start through two rounds, Thomas wasn’t satisfied with what he shot on Saturday. Well, he ended up turning things around on Sunday – with the help of his caddie, Jim “Bones” Mackay.

As Thomas explained Sunday after capturing his win, Mackay gave him a motivational message on Saturday night. According to Thomas, Mackay told him, “Dude, you’ve got to stop being so hard on yourself. You’re in contention every single week we’re playing.” Thomas made it clear that the talk is what led to his victory.

That’s really great stuff from JT and “Bones.” Teamwork at its finest.