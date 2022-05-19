2022 PGA Championship: ESPN Announces Star-Studded Guest Lineup for Joe Buck-Michael Collins ‘MegaCast’

ESPN is going all-out in its coverage of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. Broadcaster Joe Buck and former caddie Michael Collins – a.k.a. @ESPNCaddie on Twitter – will host a “MegaCast” Thursday and Friday during the first two rounds, and will be joined by numerous celebrity guests.

The “MegaCast” will have a live stream of players on the course, split-screen with Buck and Collins commenting on how the tournament unfolds. The idea is a creation of Omaha Productions, which is an entertainment company launched by Peyton Manning on ESPN. The MegaCast started during NFL games this past season with Manning and his little brother, Eli, on a similar split-screen commentary while watching Monday Night Football.

Buck and Collins will be joined during segments today by both Mannings, Doris Burke, Fred Couples, Ken Griffey, Jr., Kelley James, Travis Kelce, Michael Phelps, Scott Van Pelt and J.J. Watt. It is a star-studded lineup for the program, which will run both days from 12-1 p.m. CT on ESPN and then 1-4 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Big Weekend for the PGA Tour

Other than their concession prices, the PGA is doing it right this week. Three of golf’s biggest stars – Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth – are grouped together for the first two rounds. Between the three of them, they boast 22 major championships and 115 career wins on the tour. Another star-studded grouping features the No. 1 player in the world and reigning Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, with Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm.

Earlier this week after one of his practice rounds, Woods spoke to the media and told reporters: “I feel like I can win. I just gotta go out there and do it.” Through the first 16 holes on Thursday, Woods and Spieth are way down the scoreboard tied at +2 and +3. But McIlroy has come out firing, leading the field at -5.