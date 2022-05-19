2022 PGA Championship: John Daly Vibes, Steals the Show at Southern Hills

Thirty-one years ago, John Daly shocked the golf world by winning the 1991 PGA Championship as an alternate. On Thursday in his opening round at Southern Hills Country Club, Daly surprised absolutely no one by looking like an absolute vibe. He sported colorful skull-print pants while sipping a large McDonald’s Diet Coke and driving the nicest golf cart in the fleet: No. 69.

Fans looking to emulate Daly’s signature look can purchase the pants in black and white (the multi-colored ones might be limited-edition), they run at a crispy $118 on Loudmouth Golf’s website. A large soda at McDonald’s would be $1.49 plus tax, of course. And the white beard and Daly’s “athletic” frame? That will take some serious work and dedication.

The 56-year-old is allowed to use a golf cart due to a medical exemption the PGA of America granted him in 2019. It must be in the fine print that he has to drive No. 69 – what a legend.

“My knee is screwed. I had the meniscus cut out and have osteoarthritis so bad … I can walk up a hill, I just can’t walk down one,” Daly said at the time.

The Legend of John Daly Grows

While Daly was in the spotlight today, a viral tweet by CBS Sports’ Will Brinson highlighted some key numbers he noted while watching the golfer’s “performance” at the 2008 Wyndham Championship:

The final tally of literally everything he put into his body over a full 18 holes:



21 cigs

12 Diet Cokes

6 packs of Peanut M&M's

0.0 ounces of water — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) May 19, 2022

Bovada (via a tweet from Odds Shark) has tomorrow’s odds of Daly being shown on TV smoking a cigarette at +550. Looks like anyone making that bet today would have had a winning ticket.

Daly had the first tee time of the day at 7 a.m. CT and at one point topped the leaderboard with a score of -2 through 13 holes. He averaged 305 yards on his drives and even bombed a 350-yarder this morning.

Daly sputtered down the stretch, however, bogeying four of the last five holes and finishing at +2 on the day. He does not tee off his second round until 12:25 p.m. CT on Friday.