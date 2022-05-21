2022 Preakness Stakes: Early Voting Wins at Pimlico Race Course

Early Voting won the 147th running of the 2022 Preakness Stakes Saturday, earning him a blanket of Black-eyed Susans and his name engraved on a $4 million silver trophy.

The Preakness, one of the biggest sporting events of the spring season, featured a field of nine horses, three of which competed at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month. But horse racing fans already knew before Saturday there would be no Triple Crown winner in 2022. That’s because the owner of Rich Strike, the 80-to-1 longshot winner of the Kentucky Derby, pulled the horse out of the Preakness to focus on next month’s Belmont. CBS reported that it’s the first time a healthy winner of the Derby hadn’t competed at the Preakness since 1985.

A crowd of 100,000 showed up to watch Saturday’s race in person. It’s the first time since 2019 that fans could view the race from the grandstands. Meanwhile, the horses were running in miserably hot conditions at Pimlico. Before the race started, the National Weather Service issued a special statement/heat advisory for the Baltimore area. So the heat index was flirting with triple digits.

Setting the 2022 Preakness Stakes Stage

Epicenter, who was 6-to-5, was the decided favorite for the 2022 Preakness Stakes. He also was the favorite for the Kentucky Derby, but faded just enough to allow Rich Strike to win. Epicenter’s legendary trainer Steve Asmussen now is 0 for 24 at the Derby. But his horses do well at Pimlico, as they’d won the Preakness three times before Saturday. The Preakness features a shorter course, at 1 3/16 miles, compared to the two other Triple Crown races. Plus, there are far fewer horses in the field with only three from the Derby vying for the Preakness.

Early Voting at 7 to 2, generated lots of betting interest, with gamblers pondering if he could stick with Epicenter early in the race. Epicenter was blazing fast out of the gates at Churchill Downs. However, Secret Oath, at 9 to 2, also created some pre-race buzz. D. Wayne Lukas, a long-time fixture in horse racing, owns Secret Oath. She won the Kentucky Oaks. Lukas was hoping 13 would be her lucky number. Only 12 fillies have ever won a prestigious leg of the Triple Crown. Swiss Skydiver, back in 2020, was the last filly to win the Preakness.

And they all raced for the Woodlawn Vase, which is 30 pounds of solid silver. Its current appraised value is $4 million.

Rombauer won last year’s Preakness. He was a long shot who pushed past Medina Spirit, the Derby winner, to win by three-plus lengths for the unexpected victory.