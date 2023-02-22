NBA All-Star Game Delivers Record-Low Ratings

NBA All-Star weekend used to be one of the sporting year’s best events. The best of the best in basketball would gather and put on a show in multiple competitions. Over the past few years, the luster has been lost and the television ratings are reflecting.

According to Sports Media Watch, this year’s All-Star game in Salt Lake City was “easily” the lowest TV ratings of all time. Between TNT and TBS, the NBA had just a 2.2 rating and 4.59 million viewers. A 3.1 rating was the previous low, coming during the 2021 and 2022 editions, while six million viewers in 2021 were the former record low.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were captains for this year’s game. Both had the opportunity to draft their teams, selecting from some of the best in the Eastern and Western Conferences. Although, there was a mix and match when everything was said and done.

Teams Giannis wound up with the win, 184-175.

Even for an NBA, a total of 359 points is a high one. There have been complaints throughout the years about the defense played during the regular season. A modern All-Star game magnifies the problem.

Indianapolis will play host next season, with the NBA certainly needing better results. The league is going to have to plan accordingly to do so, hoping for better results.

Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone Slams NBA All-Star Game

Outsiders are not the only ones who did not enjoy the All-Star game. Denver Nuggets head coach, Michael Malone, was present and coached in the game. While he was honored to be part of the weekend, sitting through the actual game was “tough.” He gave credit to a few players but was honest about his feelings.

“It’s an honor to be here,” Malone said. “It’s an honor to be a part of a great weekend, great players. But that is the worst basketball game ever played. I don’t know if you can fix it. I give Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving — those guys were like, competing.

“Joel was imploring some of the guys to play harder, to try to get some defense in. No one got hurt, they put on a show for the fans, but that is a tough game to sit through. I’m not gonna lie.”

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was vocal as well, saying Sunday was a “glorified layup line.”

Something is going to have to change from commissioner Adam Silver. Currently, nobody involved with the event is happy with how it’s unfolding.