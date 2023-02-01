22-Year-Old Coach Fired for Posing as Player To Play in JV Basketball Game

Having a rough day? Don’t worry, at least you’re not a 22-year-old assistant basketball coach impersonating a 13-year-old player to participate in a JV girls basketball game. Read that again if you must.

According to WAVY-TV, 22-year-old Arlisha Boykins was fired after impersonating a 13-year-old player who was away from the Churchland High JV team while participating in a club basketball tournament. The assistant coach actually played in the game.

Spoiler alert: Boykins appeared to dominate while on the floor. In the video below, Boykins wears the No. 1 jersey.

Something you don't see every day. An assistant coach on a JV girls basketball team impersonated a 13-year-old player on the team in a game. The coach is no longer an employee of the Portsmouth School District. @WAVY_News



Per the report, the player who was away from the team had no knowledge that Boykins impersonated her. The team has also decided to cancel the remainder of the season since the incident.

Both the junior varsity and varsity head coaches at Churchland High were also terminated.

It’s still early in 2023, but it’s going to be a candidate for one of the most bizarre sports stories of the year.

In Other Funny Basketball News …

Let’s make an awkward transition from a strange junior varsity basketball “scandal” to LeBron James’ outburst over the weekend, shall we?

Saturday night, James went absolutely bonkers after a no-call that could’ve lifted the Lakers to a road win over the Celtics. On the final possession of regulation, James drove to the basket looking to score the game-winning hoop.

It appeared that Jayson Tatum fouled James but officials swallowed the whistles. He could’ve gone to the free throw line with a chance to seal the victory. Following the no-call, the NBA superstar went into a full-on temper tantrum.

That no-call proved to be costly, as the Celtics prevailed in a 125-121 decision in overtime. After the game, the NBA admitted to making a mistake.

Little good that did James and the Lakers after the fact.