LOOK: 23XI Racing Unveils New Paint Scheme Inspired By Iconic Michael Jordan Shoes

The combination of Michael Jordan and NASCAR brings an added flair to a traditionalist competition. Kurt Busch (No. 45) and Bubba Wallace (No. 23) represents the team with tremendous pride on the track. However, the allure of Jordan never fails to attract a new audience.

Jordan’s 23XI Racing team with Denny Hamlin is spicing up the No. 45 car with a brand new paint job. The black and Carolina blue scheme models the Toyota after the basketball legend’s iconic Concord 11 shoe.

The Concord debuted just months after Jordan ended his first retirement with the Chicago Bulls in 1995. The greatest to ever play the game won a second stretch of three championships, beginning with the 1995-96 season. The iconic look includes a patent leather finish to accent the white shoe and lighter sole.

Incorporating the popular style into the car brings a reminiscent touch from the team’s owner to the track. Busch and Wallace already sport the two numbers Jordan intentionally wore in his illustrious NBA career.

In the 23XI Racing release of the paint scheme, a variety of Michael Jordan highlights project on a screen in the background. The montage also includes a clip from No. 23’s 1988 NBA Slam Dunk Contest championship. However, Jordan wore his infamous White Cement 3s for the competition. The remainder of the reel shoes the Concord 11s on the superstar-billionaire’s feet.

Jordan’s Championship Demeanor Courses Through 23XI Racing’s Veins

Bubba Wallace’s sense of humor often shines through in media scrums and radio hits. But it’s all business following crushing defeat. Wallace lost to Kevin Harvick at Michigan International Speedway last Sunday by 2.9 seconds. While a second place finish is certainly a tremendous accomplishment, the absence from the winner’s circle haunts the No. 23.

Following the race, Wallace took a serious tone, voicing his disappointment with himself. “I will wear this one on my heart for a while,” said the 28-year-old. “I failed everybody.” The harshness didn’t end there. Wallace later said, “Hate it. Hate it for our team. Sucks.”