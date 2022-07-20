40-Year-Old Free Agent OT Jason Peters Staying In Shape, Waiting for an Opportunity

Jason Peters is just looking for an opportunity.

An opportunity to continue playing in the NFL, an opportunity to win another Super Bowl. The 40-year-old offensive tackle spent 2021 with the Chicago Bears, playing well over 800 snaps across 15 games. Peters appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio Wednesday and said he remains in shape and is hoping to sign with a team as training camps begin across the league.

"I don't have a time frame. Whenever the opportunity comes, I am going to give it one more run at it."



FA OT Jason Peters discussed his approach to free agency and his time with @ChicagoBears QB Justin Fields.



⬇️AUDIO⬇️ | #NFLFreeAgency | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/zdx2pG2MX7 — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 20, 2022

“I don’t have a time frame,” Peters said. “Whenever the opportunity comes, I am going to give it one more run at it. Try to get me another ring or pass on some knowledge to some of the young kids, up-and-coming. But I don’t have a time frame on when I’m gonna get signed. Last year was like two-and-a-half weeks into training camp. Whenever the time comes, I’ll be ready.”

Jason Peters Wants to Add to His Impressive Resumé

The nine-time Pro Bowler isn’t looking to latch on to just any team. He wants to win — even if it means taking on more of a teaching role.

“I just let my agent talk to those teams and he’ll hit me and let me know who’s interested and who’s not,” Peters said. “Looking for an upcoming offensive line, good team — or a playoff team. Either/or is good for me, because I can pass my torch on to some guys who are trying to get better, the younger guys, the new generation. Or if I get on a team with some vets, they already know how I rock, and we can just go into the playoffs and make a run and try to win another ring.

“But right now, either way is good for me because I can teach or I can sit back and listen and learn from other veterans who have played this game, too. So either way is good.”

Peters raised the Lombardi Trophy with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, despite not being able to play in the game. He played in just seven games that season after tearing his ACL and MCL. His 11-year run in Philadelphia came to an end after the 2020 season, in which he was then picked up by the Bears after rookie tackle Teven Jenkins went down with a back injury.

The Bears had trouble blocking in front of rookie quarterback Justin Fields, although Peters showed glimpses of the player he was in his prime. Per PFF, Peters recorded a 77.5 player grade, surrendering six sacks and committing three penalties.