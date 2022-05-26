Forty-Three Bowl Games Announced for 2022-23 College Football Season

With only three months – 93 days – until the 2022-23 college football season kicks off, the official FBS bowl schedule has been announced. There will be 43 total bowl games, commencing with the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl on December 16 and culminating in the College Football Playoff Championship Game on January 9.

Specific matchups will be announced on Sunday, December 4, following the conclusion of the regular season and conference championship games. With 42 scheduled contests prior to the National Championship, that means 84 FBS teams out of the 130 total (64.6%) are set to play in a bowl game.

All but four of the 43 games will be televised on either ESPN or ABC. Notably, Barstool Sports will have the exclusive rights to stream the Arizona Bowl on December 30.

Bowl Season Notes and Highlights

Some debut sponsor names include the Wasabi Fenway Bowl and EasyPost Hawaii Bowl. Both of those games were canceled in 2021 due to a participating team having COVID-19 issues. Some returning food-related favorites include the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Cheez-It Bowl and Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

The CFP Semifinal games will be the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl, with both to be played on New Year’s Eve. The National Championship will take place at SoFi Stadium, the shared home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Rams. About three weeks earlier, SoFi Stadium will host the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on December 17.

Along with the LA Bowl, six other games will take place on December 17 making it the busiest day of the month. Beginning on December 16, there will be at least one bowl game in 15 of the next 18 days. The only dates without one in that span are December 18 (NFL Week 15), December 25 (Christmas Day) and New Year’s Day (NFL Week 17).

The college football season gets going on Saturday, August 27, with 10 games involving FBS teams. A Big Ten contest between Nebraska and Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, highlights that opening slate.