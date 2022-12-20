49ers’ Arik Armstead Clears Air on $300K Rookie Dinner Bill

Turns out, it doesn’t actually cost $300,000 to feed the San Francisco 49ers. Defensive end Arik Armstead cleared the air on a viral video in which it seemed like the Niners veterans made the rookies paid an ungodly amount for dinner.

A rookie dinner is a common tradition in the NFL in which the newcomers pay for dinner for the veterans. Drake Jackson posted a video of the “bill,” in which the total exceeded $300,000.

Many bought it, believing the vets ordered whatever they wanted on the menu. But Armstead was quick to clear up any confusion about the situation.

After the video went viral, Armstead chimed in to explain the situation. It was nothing more than a prank.

“Y’all silly if you thought a dinner can cost 300k. It was a prank. The waitress went overboard,” Armstead wrote on Twitter. “The dinner was 7500 me and 2 other vets gave 1k towards it. The rooks split 4500. We had a great time too. I had good vets as a young player I would never do a rookie like that.”

So, the 49ers veterans aren’t quite the jerks everyone thought they were just a few days ago.

Speaking of San Francisco 49ers Rookies

While we’re on the topic of rookies with the San Francisco 49ers, we should probably mention Brock Purdy. The third-string quarterback has answered the bell in a big way when called upon over the last three games.

Purdy — filling in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo — is 2-0 as the team’s starter and has even made NFL history. The former Iowa State standout became just the second quarterback since 1950 to post a QB rating of 115+ in each of his first two starts.

The other quarterback to accomplish that feat? Green Bay Packers gunslinger Aaron Rodgers. That’s pretty good company, right?

Over the last three games, Purdy has thrown for 612 yards with six touchdowns and just one interception. The 49ers are 10-4 on the year — not bad for a team on its third quarterback this season.