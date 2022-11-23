49ers’ Charvarius Ward Calls Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins ‘Steroid Boy’

Monday Night Football was the San Francisco 49ers show as they dominated DeAndre Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals. Niners cornerback Charvarius Ward gladly took the win and let it be known that he doesn’t appreciate Hopkins and his past issues. That NFL suspension wasn’t enough penance for the corner.

Ward was quick to share his thoughts on DeAndre Hopkins after the game. It had nothing to do with his nine catches for 91 yards, either.

“D-Hop, he think he a tough guy,” Ward said to the Niners broadcast, via KNBR. “He think he still one of the best receivers in the league and he really not. He was trying to talk noise and talk hard all game. We not scared of him.”

Later on, Ward continued his tirade against the Cardinals receiver.

“He was getting locked up. He was doing some dirty things,” the corner said. Ward didn’t appreciate the play on the field. “He tried to clip me, he grabbed me by the throat. He grabbed my facemask on one play, so I don’t respect his game. That’s steroid boy.”

There is no doubt that DeAndre Hopkins is tough to play against, regardless of what advantages he tries to take one-on-one.

DeAndre Hopkins Hit With Taunting Penalty

During Monday night’s game, the Cardinals looked like they had all the momentum at one point. Colt McCoy and the offense moved the ball well and even scored early with a field goal. If you ask Arizona fans where things went wrong, there has to be one play.

DeAndre Hopkins was flagged for a taunting penalty after shrugging off two defenders. Pointing and counting the tackles he broke, the ref threw the flag. This 15-yard penalty erased his gain on the reception. Not only that, an interception soon followed. Just a couple of plays later, McCoy’s pass was tipped up and intercepted. After that, the 49ers went up 14-3.

This feels like it could be a rivalry brewing, despite the lopsided score this go around. Ward and Hopkins don’t seem to like each other much. We will wait and see if this turns into something more than just your standard spat between players.