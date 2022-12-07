49ers Fans Demand Return of Colin Kaepernick Following Jimmy Garoppolo’s Season-Ending Injury

With the San Francisco 49ers against a rock and a hard place with Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season, calls for Colin Kaepernick are back. While it has been almost six years since the former NFL QB played a game, some fans just can’t give up the ghost.

The 49ers have gone through Trey Lance and now Garoppolo. With QB3, Blake Purdy, upgraded to the starter some fans are nervous. Perhaps it is time to break the glass and officially hit the emergency button. Since his playing days are seemingly behind him, Colin Kaepernick has popped up a couple of times for workouts.

If he is in football shape, then there might be something there. The Niners have a team that can make a playoff run, but they might need the right quarterback to get that done. After seeing Baker Mayfield land the job with the LA Rams, why not Kaep?

“I don’t see how Baker is [given] chances but not Colin Kaepernick. @49ers Give this man another go at it,” one fan tweeted.

Folks don’t like to see other teams grab up quarterbacks while their team just goes to the bench with unproven talent. Purdy might be fine, but some fans are unsure.

“The @49ers need to consider bringing Colin Kaepernick ‘out of retirement.’ Especially considering the @RamsNFL stole Baker Mayfield from them,” another fan pleaded.

This isn’t the first time that fans have asked their team to sign Colin Kaepernick this season.

Quarterback Injuries Make Colin Kaepernick Hot Name in NFL

Think about all of the teams that have injured quarterbacks or just shaky situations in the backfield. From the 49ers to the Rams. Lamar Jackson is questionable for the next couple of weeks. Carson Wentz is out for the Commanders, although that’s not really a problem now. The Jets don’t know what’s going on with their team…

That is to say, there is a lot of quarterback chatter this season. Right now it is the 49ers asking for Colin Kaepernick to save their season. Earlier this year, it was the Dallas Cowboys who had fans pleading for a Kaep signing.

This is going to be a thing for as long as Colin Kaepernick is around the sport, even in the most vague way. If there is a shot that he can suit up for an NFL team, folks are going to bring it up.