49ers QB Brock Purdy Shocks NFL World in First Career Start Against Tom Brady’s Buccaneers

If you could choose how your NFL debut could go, you would pick Brock Purdy’s performance in that first half against the Buccaneers. Even though Tom Brady has been playing in the league longer than Purdy has been alive, that didn’t matter. He went nuclear in the first 30 minutes of play.

You couldn’t write this better. The game is at home. You’re starting for the first time. Tom Brady is on the other sideline. He was Mr. Irrelevant, the last pick in the NFL Draft. There is no telling what kind of emotions Brock Purdy is going through.

We do know how his dad was feeling though.

NFL fans were blown away by what they saw. This kid was great at Iowa State. But watching him in the NFL make reads, passes, and even tuck the ball and run a few times was impressive.

“Y’all know how I feel about the Niners but Brock Purdy’s dad omg. I’m a fan LETS GO PURDY!!!” one fan tweeted. He’s converting 49ers haters he is playing so well.

Brock Purdy Puts on a Show For NFL Fans

When you see performances like this, you note to yourself “wow, I’ll remember this forever.” It is just one of those things that will one day become a trivia question and you will be there to say “Brock Purdy December 11, 2022, against the Buccaneers.” Not to mention, it is just a whole lot of fun.

“Watching Brock Purdy play well is maybe the most fun I’ve ever had watching football. This is so great,” a fan tweeted.

In the first half, Purdy threw 14/18 for 185 yards passing and two touchdowns as well as a couple of carries that amounted to three yards and a touchdown as well. With tools like Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, it’s exciting to watch.

In the history of the NFL, there have been a lot of great players. But Brock Purdy might have solidified himself as the best Brock to ever play on the gridiron.

“Brock Prudy has taken the mantle from Brock Berlin as the best Brock in NFL history,” another fan said. More and more people are saying it.

It isn’t every day that a rookie in his first start goes up 28-0 on Tom Brady like Brock Purdy did on Sunday afternoon. The Bucs offense just didn’t link up with one another. Even when Deebo Samuel went down with injury, Purdy kept tossing it up to his receivers and kept racking up the yards and the points.