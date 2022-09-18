49ers QB Trey Lance Carted Off the Field in Week 2 Game vs. Seahawks

Once again, the San Francisco 49ers are going to be reliant on Jimmy Garoppolo — at least for a short period of time. Starting quarterback Trey Lance suffered an injury in the opening quarter of the team’s Week 2 contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

The injury was severe enough that Lance had to be carted off the field with an air cast on his leg. The nature of the injury is unknown at this time. He will not return to the game.

Lance threw just three passes before exiting Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. He completed two of them for 30 yards. The quarterback also had three carries for 13 yards.

Lance struggled in San Francisco’s opener against the Chicago Bears in Week 1. He completed 13-of-28 passes for 164 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Chicago won the game 19-10.

With Lance out, Garoppolo will take over under center for the 49ers.

The Jimmy G Show

The San Francisco 49ers thought about trading backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. Having made the decision to stick with Trey Lance, it seemed that Jimmy G’s time with the organization was coming to an end.

Before the season, the Garoppolo and the Niners agreed to a deal to make him the highest-paid backup quarterback in NFL history. The restructured one-year deal guaranteed the QB $6.5 million, with an opportunity to see as much as $16 million.

San Francisco looks pretty smart now, keeping Garoppolo around town for at least another season. Had the 49ers dealt him, who knows who’d be taking snaps in Lance’s absence?

Garoppolo’s experience paid off in his Week 2 appearance, too. On his first drive, the backup completed all four passes for 70 yards and a touchdown.