49ers-rb-christian-mccaffrey-expected-to-play-against-chiefs-just-days-after-trade

Although he was just traded to the team earlier this week, Christian McCaffrey is set to play this NFL Sunday with the San Francisco 49ers. The running back was dealt to San Fran earlier this week. He’s already hit the practice field and gotten some reps in with the team.

Christian McCaffrey is a big-time player. With his talent in the backfield, McCaffrey adds a new element to the 49ers’ offense. Getting that extra threat in the run game will open up play action, keeping defenses on their toes and uncomfortable.

This Sunday, the 49ers are going to use their new weapon against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Ian Rapoport.

New #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to play on Sunday vs. the #Chiefs, despite only being acquired late on Thursday night in a trade. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2022

Christian McCaffrey Trade

One day after being traded from the Carolina Panthers to the 49ers, Christian McCaffrey was getting to work and making sure he’d be ready for this Sunday. This season has been good for San Francisco, and they have been lucky in some respects. Getting a win on Sunday would be major for the team.

The 49ers had to give up a number of picks to get their new running back. It costs the Panthers a second, third, and fourth-round pick for 2023 as well as a fifth-round pick in 2024.

As one of the top running threats in the NFL, McCaffrey has a lot to offer a team that already has a good pass game. If this team gets fully healthy for a long stretch this season, they can win a lot of games. When it comes down to it, winning is the only thing that matters.

That’s why this trade was a winning move. Gaining Christian McCaffrey opens up so many opportunities. In 2019, McCaffrey was a 1,300-yard rusher and racked up 15 of his 32 career touchdowns. Also a threat in the passing game, the running back picked up 1,000 receiving yards that year as well.

The 49ers are hoping that Christian McCaffrey will be able to replicate that level of success for them. When he is clicking, he’s clicking. However, that remains to be seen. So, let’s see what happens on Sunday. It will be the first in a number of tests for this big-time trade.