49ers WR Deebo Samuel Apologizes for Stepping Over Cameraman After Touchdown Run

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel took to Twitter Monday to apologize to the cameraman he stepped over after colliding with him during a touchdown run Sunday.

On the 49ers’ first offensive drive in the 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Samuel took a pitch play for a 13-yard score. Samuel’s momentum led to him crashing into the cameraman, who was stationed a few yards off the sideline. Samuel appeared to look down at the cameraman before stepping over him to celebrate with his teammates.

Deebo scored and hit the step over 😅



(via @49ers)pic.twitter.com/KDIzu7PM6V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 11, 2022

“My apologies for stepping over the camera guy,” Samuel tweeted. “Definitely didn’t realize I did it until watching the tape. Was just in the moment. My apologies my guy.”

Samuel’s day was cut short as he had to be carted off the field midway through the second quarter. Samuel took a handoff up the middle before being tackled by multiple Buccaneers defenders. He immediately grabbed his left knee in pain before team trainers came onto the field. Samuel avoided major injury as the 49ers diagnosed him Monday with an MCL sprain and ankle sprain. He is expected to return at some point during the regular season.

“We hate to see guys go down… Especially one of our leaders like Deebo,” 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw said of Samuel’s injury after the game. “You’ve just got to go with the punches and just keep fighting and that’s what everybody on this team did and that’s just the type of team that we’ve got. You get hit in the mouth and you’ve got to just keep fighting.”

Jerry Rice Takes Shot at 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan After Deebo Samuel Injury

Jerry Rice, 49ers legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver, had some strong words for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan after Samuel’s injury. Though Samuel has enjoyed great success as a runner, Rice would like to see the franchise be a bit more cautious with its stars as injuries to key players continue to pile up.

“Please stop running our skill players up the middle,” Rice wrote in an Instagram post.