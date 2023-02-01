60-Year Old Dead After Brawl at a Middle School Basketball Game

A 60-year-old man is dead after things got out of control at a middle school basketball game in Vermont on Tuesday, resulting in a brawl. It is unclear what caused the fight, and police are still investigating.

The scene took place at Alburgh Community Education Center in Alburgh during a game between seventh and eighth grade boys from Alburgh and St. Albans middle schools. Video from the brawl shows several adults frantically running onto the court as kicks and punches were thrown.

@CNN Man killed at middle school basketball game in Vermont pic.twitter.com/XeemBOl042 — dpat (@HalfBaked802) February 1, 2023

Police arrived at the scene at around 7 p.m. after many people involved in the fracas had already left. The man, Russell Giroux, suffered injuries during the fight and was transported to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, he was later pronounced dead. His body will undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Alburgh is a town of about 2,100 in northwestern Vermont. It is surrounded on three sides by Lake Champlain and the northern part of the community borders Canada.

Both schools release statement following middle school basketball brawl

Following the tragic news of Giroux’s death, both schools released a statement on the brawl.

“All of us in the Maple Run Community are shocked and saddened by last night’s death of Russell Giroux after a physical altercation during a basketball game at the Alburgh Community Education Center,” Alburgh middle school officials said.

“We extend our condolences and sympathies to his family and friends. Since our students observed the altercation, we are working in the next days to support our students and families in dealing with the consequences of the altercation and Mr. Giroux’s death.”

St. Albans middle school echoed those sentiments with its statement.

“Our immediate goal is to remind and educate our students and families that our school culture is one of family, community, and kindness,” the school said.

As of now, no arrests have been made from the fight. However, Vermont police have asked anyone with information to call the Detective’s Office at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.