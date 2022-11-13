70,000 Sing ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ During Buccaneers-Seahawks Game in Germany: VIDEO

Today we learned two things: the NFL is a hit in Germany and John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” is universal.

For the entirety of the first-ever NFL game in Munich featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) and Seattle Seahawks (6-4), the crowd of nearly 70,000 at Allianz Arena was as lively a crowd you’ll ever see at a sporting event. In the waning moments of the fourth quarter, we saw the crowd reach its peak. And what sparked it, you ask?

Of course it was the Bavarian classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” Hearing it during West Virginia home football games is one thing. Hearing it roughly 5,000 miles away in Germany is simply a spectacle.

Just watch the entire stadium at Allianz Arena singing to John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” (very popular with the Oktoberfest crowd, I have learned) in the final two minutes pic.twitter.com/PwMUG2Z08n — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 13, 2022

Absolute scenes.

It appeared to be news to everyone watching that the Denver classic is a hit overseas based on the response on social media.

“Country roads bangs everywhere apparently,” one Twitter user wrote.

Buccaneers Take Down Seahawks in First NFL Game in Germany

Making this moment even more chef’s kiss — at least for Buccaneers fans — is that rookie running back Rachaad White salted the game away while the crowd was in the middle of “to the place, I belong.” A wonderful moment to cap off what was a monumental day in Munich.

White’s 18-yard scamper out of the two-minute warning was a signature moment in the rookie’s first-career start. White received the start over veteran Leonard Fournette, who has spearheaded the league’s worst rushing attack. That all changed Sunday, with Tampa Bay running for 161 yards. White picked up 105 yards of his own on 22 carries.

Quarterback Tom Brady set another record, becoming the first quarterback to start a game in four countries (U.S., Mexico, England, Germany). With the 21-16 win, Brady improved to 4-0 for his career in international games. He completed 22-of-29 passes for 258 yards with two touchdowns and one interception against Seattle. The fourth-quarter interception snapped a streak of 400 throws without a turnover dating back to Week 1 this season.