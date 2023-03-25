73-Year-Old Miami Head Coach Jim Larranaga Breaks Out Dance Moves After Upsetting No. 1 Seed Houston

Jim Larranaga is putting the “dance” back in “The Big Dance.” The Miami head coach broke out his slick and stellar moves in the locker room Friday night following the Hurricanes’ upset win over top-seeded Houston in the Sweet Sixteen.

The fifth-seeded Hurricanes dominated the Cougars in an 89-75 upset victory to advance to the Elite Eight. Larranaga — who is now on the cusp a second Final Four appearance — couldn’t hold back his excitement.

After the game, he dug into his bag of tricks and went all-in on the wedding-style dance moves. Thankfully, CBS Sports shared video of this epic routine.

JIM LARRANAGA BREAKING IT DOWN IN THE LOCKER ROOM 🤣🕺 @CanesHoops pic.twitter.com/24gqeUVqbR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 25, 2023

Let’s be honest, Larranaga’s locker room dance has some serious Albert Brennaman from Hitch vibes. But we absolutely love it. This is March, after all. If you can’t celebrate a big win like that, why even get involved in coaching?

The best part? Players loved every second of Larranaga’s celebration. You have to love hearing the entire team cheer him on like that.

All five of Miami’s starters scored in double figures Friday night, led by Nijel Pack with 26 points. Isaiah Wong also scored 20 and Norchad Omier posted a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds in the victory.

Miami’s win sets the stage for an Elite Eight matchup with No. 2 seed Texas on Sunday. If the Canes win, it will be Larranaga’s first Final Four trip since leading No. 11 seed George Mason to the pinnacle in 2006.

Miami Men’s and Women’s Hoops Pull Off Major Upsets

Miami’s men’s basketball team pulled off a major upset on Friday in the Sweet Sixteen, eliminating top-seeded Houston from the NCAA Tournament. But the women’s squad has registered a couple upsets during an impressive March Madness run.

Last week, the ninth-seeded Hurricanes upset top-seeded Indiana in Bloomington 70-68. The Hoosiers became the second No. 1 seed to lose in the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

In attendance was former Miami and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne — who couldn’t get enough of the win. The former Canes and NFL star recorded the thrilling finish, as well as his awesome reaction to the victory.

Miami’s strong run continued on Friday. The Canes upset fourth-seeded Villanova 70-65 to advance to the Elite Eight in Greenville. Now they’ll prepare for a showdown with No. 3 seed LSU for a trip to the Final Four.

By the end of the weekend, we could see both Miami’s men’s and women’s basketball teams in the Final Four.