A Racing Sunday: NASCAR, Formula 1 TV Viewership Numbers Revealed

There are tons of racing fans out there, especially many of you Outsiders. That fact was in full effect on Sunday, as millions of racing fans – from both NASCAR and Formula 1 – turned on their TVs and watched the two organizations’ big races.

U.S. motorsports viewership on Sunday:



1) NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington (FS1): 1.45 rating, 2.614 million viewers.

🔳 18-49 demographic: 517,000 viewers



2) Formula 1 at Miami (ABC): 1.08 rating, 2.066 million viewers.

🔳 18-49 demographic: 735,000 viewers pic.twitter.com/kKSwzMF3CI — Adam Stern (@A_S12) May 10, 2022

While NASCAR held its Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, 2.614 million people tuned into FS1 to witness the action. Of the near-three-million total viewers, 517,000 of them came from the 18-49 demographic. Additionally, the Goodyear 400 resulted in a 1.45 rating for FS1.

As NASCAR enjoyed a massive viewership on Sunday, so did Formula 1. Receiving a 1.08 rating on ABC, 2.066 million viewers watched the Miami Grand Prix – with the 18-49 demographic generating 735,000 viewers. Just like NASCAR, Formula 1 has plenty of fans out there.

Both races delivered plenty of excitement for the millions of fans that watched them from the comfort of their living rooms. For the Goodyear 400 specifically, Joey Logano drove his No. 22 Ford to Victory Lane for Team Penske after bumping William Byron on the last lap.

Although Byron wasn’t happy with Logano, it made for some post-race excitement in the pits. Classic NASCAR shenanigans, of course.

As for Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix, Dutch driver Max Verstappen recorded a time of 1:34:24.258 to capture the win and collect 26 points. It was an exciting race in sunny Florida with many celebrities in attendance, but it didn’t record quite as many viewers as NASCAR’s Goodyear 400 at the Lady in Black.

William Byron Calls Joey Logano a Moron After Last Lap Bump at Darlington

Driving gets nasty sometimes. Everyone knows it. After Sunday’s NASCAR race, William Byron called out Joey Logano for his late move at Darlington.

“No, we were really close off of two and I think it spooked him,” Byron said about any prior incident with Logano. “Got tight, got him against the wall and I took the lead.

“He’s just an idiot. He does this stuff all the time, I’ve seen it with other guys. He drove in there 10 miles per hour too fast, and with these Next Gen cars – he slammed me so hard it knocked the whole right side off the car and no way to make the corner.”

Byron may not be happy, but Logano did what he had to do to win.