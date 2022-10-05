Aaron Judge Finally Hits 62nd Home Run of Season, Football Fans Rejoice

Football fans rejoice! The days of seeing your beloved game interrupted by the chase for 62 are over!

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris’ American League single-season home run record.

Judge’s record-setting dinger brings an end the live cut-ins of every at-bat of his, which has agitated football fans for the past couple of weeks. ESPN had made a habit of showing Judge’s at-bats during college football games — which fans are happy to see going away.

Finally, now we can enjoy college football without that dang double box following Aaron Judge. — Zach Covey (@ZachCoveyTV) October 5, 2022

It is, truly, the end of an era. An era that no one outside of the Bronx is sad to see ending.

HISTORY



The Aaron Judge Cut-In era is OVER pic.twitter.com/FWBqSbjSc5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 5, 2022

