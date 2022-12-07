Aaron Judge Signs Enormous Nine-Year Deal With the Yankees, MLB World Goes Nuts

Aaron Judge will be sticking around the Big Apple. The MLB superstar agreed to a massive deal to continue his career with the New York Yankees, according to a report from ESPN.

Per the report, the baseball slugger has agreed to a nine-year deal worth $360 million. He was the hottest free agent on the market during the MLB offseason after posting incredible numbers.

Judge broke the American League home run record, blasting 62 dingers during the 2022 campaign. After the deal was announced, baseball fans went bonkers.

One fan said he’d be interested to know what other MLB teams pitched, saying, “Would be interesting to know what the San Francisco Giants offered.” Another fan added, “That’s a lot of coin. Now go get some solid pitching.”

Several Yankees fans also chimed in supporting the move, with a flood of “Let’s go!” tweets, showing their excitement for the move.

There was a serious possibility that Judge signed with another team during the offseason. But the Yankees had no trouble dropping bags of cash on the slugger’s doorstep to keep him in New York City.

Aaron Judge’s Yankees Contract Larger Than Expected

When the New York Yankees started making their pitch to keep Aaron Judge in town, the initial contract numbers were massive. Per reports, the contract was expected to be an eight-year deal worth around $300 million.

The Yankees exceeded that mark with a nine-year contract worth $360 million.

Judge certainly earned the massive paycheck. He earned American League MVP honors for the 2022 season. In addition to breaking the home run record with 62 blasts, he totaled 131 RBIs and 133 runs while batting over .300.

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, the slugger turned down a seven-year deal worth $213.5 million. Talk about betting on yourself.