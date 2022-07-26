LOOK: Aaron Rodgers Arrives at Green Bay Packers Training Camp Dressed as Nic Cage in ‘Con Air’

Aaron Rodgers certainly knows how to make an entrance. The Green Bay Packers posted a video and photo of their franchise quarterback arriving for the team’s training camp on Tuesday morning. For the occasion, he dressed up as Nic Cage in Con Air.

The video and photo of Rodgers dressed as Cage’s Cameron Poe blew up on social media. He is shown walking through the Lambeau Field parking lot with a white tank top tucked into his jeans. The outfit is tied together with a black belt and leather boots. Along with Rodgers’ long hair and scruffy beard, the resemblance is just uncanny.

This offseason, Rodgers has been busy golfing, getting his first tattoo and otherwise. But unlike 2021, he is happy with his contract and has been in attendance for the team’s workouts this summer.

Packers training camp officially begins with the first practice on Wednesday. It is the 77th training camp in Green Bay history and the 38-year-old Rodgers has been there for 18 of them since being selected in the 2005 NFL Draft.

Aaron Rodgers Says Offense May Endure ‘Growing Pains’ in Camp

With the departure of star wideout Davante Adams, coupled with a strong group on the other side of the line, the quarterback believes the defense will be ahead of the offense early in training camp. It is a good “problem” to have with a veteran quarterback leading the way.

“I was joking with a couple of my buddies on the squad and in the personnel department that it could be a long training camp for the offense,” Rodgers said recently on the Pat McAfee Show. “I like the way our defense is looking and playing. Just, on paper, it looks like they’re gonna be formidable.”

"I like the way our defense is looking & playing.. there could be some growing pains for the offense at training camp which will be good for us" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/uFL0aBVNMh — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 6, 2022

He continued: “There could be some growing pains for the offense which would be great for us. It would be nice to take our lumps from time to time. It’ll help us get better.”

Although Adams is now a Las Vegas Raider, the Packers did pick up three receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. North Dakota State’s Christian Watson (second round), Nevada’s Romeo Doubs (fourth round) and Nebraska’s Samori Toure (seventh round) have been added to the mix of veterans Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins.

The roster may look different, but the pieces are certainly in place for Aaron Rodgers to keep playing at an MVP level.