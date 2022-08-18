Aaron Rodgers’ Bashing of Young Green Bay Packers Receivers Led to Team Meeting

In an attempt to wake up the Green Bay Packers’ young receiving core, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers called out the group this week. Following a practice with the New Orleans Saints that included a lot of “mistakes,” Rodgers wanted them to be more “consistent.”

“It’s unfortunately some of the same guys,” Rodgers said at the time. “Repeat mistakes [are] a problem, so we’ve just got to clean those things up a little bit. The young guys, especially young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We’ve got to get better in that area.”

Aaron Rodgers wasn't pleased with his wide receiving corps on Tuesday.



"Kind of been the theme of camp,” Rodgers said. “Simple, simple plays we’re messing up."



The Packers wideouts took notice.



📚 @mattschneidmanhttps://t.co/lBXAz28nk2 pic.twitter.com/7b5kZiakZG — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) August 18, 2022

On Wednesday, Green Bay’s quarterbacks and offensive coaches met with the receivers for a meeting first thing in the morning. Later that day, rookie wideout Samori Toure explained what was said during the gathering.

“It was just really giving us advice,” Toure said, via ESPN. “Basically, letting us know that the Green Bay receiving corps has always been held to a super-high standard. All the legends who have been through here. It’s just about us carrying on that standard and stepping up.”

Reporter Rob Demovsky says Toure responded well, going on to have possibly the best practice of training camp so far.

Veteran Receivers Also Speak Up During Aaron Rodgers’ Meeting

Longtime NFL producers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard were also powerful voices during the meeting. Another rookie, Romeo Doubs, commented on what the veteran wideouts had to add.

“Both Randall and Allen have been playing with No. 12 for quite a long time. So certain things that we do, that we may have a mistake on, just from experience they’ve gone through that same stage as well,” Doubs said. “Just them picking up the young guys throughout these dog days of camp has been a tremendous blessing and great piece of advice.”

#Packers WR Randall Cobb didn’t hold back yesterday when asked if he thought the young wide receivers appreciate the ‘tough love’ from QB Aaron Rodgers – rather than silence.



Pretty certain after hearing this, the standard is set in the wide receiver room.



Full quote from Cobb: pic.twitter.com/zDWtasuTch — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) August 18, 2022

The Packers will look largely to Doubs, Toure, second-round pick Christian Watson and free agent signee Sammy Watkins to help replace the otherworldly production of Davante Adams, who the team traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Adams led Green Bay with 123 catches for 1,553 yards last season. The next-highest totals were 513 yards by Lazard and 52 catches by running back Aaron Jones.

In a social media video the Packers posted on June 7 during summer workouts, Rodgers was quoted as saying: “We’re not gonna expect those guys to be anything other than the best versions of themselves.”

"We're not gonna expect those guys to be anything other than the best versions of themselves."@AaronRodgers12 on getting to work with his new receivers 🎥#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/shfmmtmutp — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 8, 2022

The 38-year-old quarterback has high expectations for the young guys. And he is showing it the only way he knows how: Tough love.