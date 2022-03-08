Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Signing Massive Deal With Packers to Become Highest-Paid in NFL History

Aaron Rodgers is going to continue being a Green Bay Packer for the foreseeable future. The back-to-back NFL League MVP has reportedly agreed to an extension to stay with Green Bay for up to the next four seasons. The deal also will make Aaron Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to the report from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport broke the news on Twitter where he wrote, “The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come.”

This is a monumental move by the Green Packers for Aaron Rodgers. The Packers have won 13 regular-season games in three consecutive seasons. Aaron Rodgers has been at the forefront to that success as the Packers continue to get ever so close to getting back to the Super Bowl. This postseason, though, after earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Packers lost their first playoff game in the Divisional Round versus the San Francisco 49ers at home.

Following the loss, speculation grew as to whether or not that would be the last time fans saw their quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a Green Bay uniform. Now they know Rodgers is not going anywhere it looks like he is on his way to retiring a Packer.

What Aaron Rodgers Said about Green Bay in 2021

How times have changed. Rodgers wanted this kind of commitment. Especially after the team drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the NFL Draft two seasons prior. In his return press conference after a length stalemate between the two sides, Rodgers said, “I felt like if you can’t commit to me past 2021, and I’m not a part of recruiting process in free agency, and if I’m not a part of the future, then instead of letting me be a lame-duck quarterback, if you want to make a change and move forward, then go ahead and do it. That obviously didn’t happen.”

Rodgers was certainly upset at the time with how things were working in Green Bay. Still, it did not effect his on-field production as he took home another league MVP trophy in 2021. He concluded, “Post the draft, what basically happened was [the front office] said, ‘We’ll give you some money now. Let’s see if we can throw some money at you,’ and I said from the start it wasn’t about the money. … Obviously, I didn’t show up for the offseason program or minicamp.”

Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay have had quite the relationship in recent years, but now the speculation can end about his future. Aaron Rodgers is staying a Green Bay Packer.