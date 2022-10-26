Aaron Rodgers Called Out By Ex-Packer for Ripping Teammates

Green Bay Packers (3-4) quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not mince words Tuesday when asked about his squad’s struggling offense.

Making his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the four-time AP NFL MVP said that guys who are making too many mental mistakes need to receive less reps.

“Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing, you know.” Rodgers said. “Gotta start cutting some reps, and maybe guys who aren’t playing, give them a chance.”

That comment did not sit well with former Packers receiver Greg Jennings. Jennings, now a Fox Sports analyst, said Tuesday that Rodgers’ comments were out of line.

“You can’t do this,” Jennings said, via Carmen Vitali of Fox Sports. “You can’t sit down on a show and start talking about who should and shouldn’t be playing because of mental errors.”

The two played together for seven seasons from 2006-12. Jennings was a Pro Bowl selection in 2010 and ’11 and a member of the Packers team which defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. Amid the Packers’ first three-game skid since 2018, Jennings recently placed some of the blame on his former teammate.

Greg Jennings Places Some Blame on Aaron Rodgers

Feel free to chime in with your thoughts 🤲🏾 pic.twitter.com/t73FbXrXXg — Greg Jennings (@GregJennings) October 26, 2022

“The answer is in their locker room right now,” Jennings said Tuesday in a Twitter video. “I don’t know if they can fix it by bringing someone in, primarily because I don’t trust and believe that they will bring someone in. All of us see that they need help at the wide receiver position, but who can you truly bring in that will solidify that No. 1 position and allow them to thrive the way that we’ve seen them in the past with Davante Adams being their No. 1?

“No. 2, Aaron Rodgers just has to play better. These receivers understand they have to make plays, but Aaron Rodgers also has to play better. This team is not yet out of it, but when you look at their schedule and you look at who they have up next — the Buffalo Bills, then the Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles are still on their list, the Rams, Dolphins — they have an uphill climb that if they don’t strap in, this could get ugly. Will it? I believe it all depends on how old No. 12 deals with everything.”

Rodgers, 38, is having a down year across the board. He is on pace to post a career-worst for passing yards per game (228.1). Rodgers’ 40.5 QBR is by far the worst of his career and is 26th among quarterbacks this season. Green Bay’s offense is averaging 17.0 points per game — the fewest through seven games of Rodgers’ career.