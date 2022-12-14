Aaron Rodgers Credits Ayahuasca for Eliminating His ‘Fear of Death’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been open of his use of the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca for contributing to his MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Ayahuasca apparently does even more for the 39-year-old, including helping him overcome a fear he previously had: death. Making his weekly Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers discussed the impact its had on his life as well as helping him with his mental health.

“I definitely had a fear of death,” Rodgers said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Ayahuasca and psilocybin really helped me with that.”

Rodgers revealed that use of those drugs helped to relieve himself of the stress of feeling the need to “accomplish things before I actually die.”

“When you’ve seen the other side it makes the idea of death more of a passage and less of an ending and more so the next chapter of life,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers originally took the drugs in 2020 during a trip to South America, saying in August that it was a “magical experience.” The following month, he called out those who label ayahuasca as a drug since it’s made from a plant.

Aaron Rodgers in the Midst of Down Season

Coming off back-to-back MVP campaigns, Rodgers has endured a tough season in Green Bay. The Packers are 5-8, good for third in NFC North. Rodgers is on pace for one of the worst statistical seasons of his career, having completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,864 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His 92.4 passer rating and 41.4 QBR are the worst of his career as a starter.