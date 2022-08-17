Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Hold Back, Rips Green Bay’s Young Receivers for Inconsistent Play

Aaron Rodgers isn’t happy. With the 2022 NFL season approaching, the four-time league MVP voiced some serious concerns about the newest group of wide receivers with the Green Bay Packers. He didn’t hold back, either.

Rodgers ripped Green Bay’s young receiver corps this week following a practice against the New Orleans Saints. He pointed to dropped passes, poor route-running and mental mistakes.

“It’s unfortunately some of the same guys,” Rodgers said, per the New York Post. “Repeat mistakes [are] a problem, so we’ve just got to clean those things up a little bit. The young guys, especially young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We’ve got to get better in that area. But I felt like the line for the most part held up pretty good, which was good to see.”

It’s quite a different tune than the one Rodgers took prior to the start of training camp. He expressed a lot of optimism about the new receivers arriving in Green Bay. Those three newcomers are Christian Watson (North Dakota State), Romeo Doubs (Nevada) and Samori Toure (Nebraska).

“All three of the guys we drafted have physical gifts,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. “It’s gonna be great. There’s no better teacher for them on what NFL is gonna be like than going against our three corners. … Those guys will get a real quick initiation into the NFL.”

"I like the way our defense is looking & playing.. there could be some growing pains for the offense at training camp which will be good for us" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/uFL0aBVNMh — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 6, 2022

There are still a few weeks between now and the start of the regular season. There’s no doubt Rodgers hopes the young guns get things figured out, and quickly.

Aaron Rodgers Looking for Reliability

With Davante Adams no longer on the roster, Aaron Rodgers is looking for reliability at the receiver position. He has comfort with Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb. But the Super Bowl-winning quarterback wants more consistency from the others.

“A lot of mental errors, a lot of pre-snap penalties. Kind of been the theme of camp,” he said. “Simple, simple plays we’re messing up.

“You keep dropping the ball, you’re not going to be out there. It’s going to be the most reliable guys that are out there. The preparation and the job responsibility is most important. There’s going to be physical mistakes, like we’ve talked about, but if you’re going out there and dropping the ball and somebody else behind you is in the right spot all the time and catching the ball, that guy’s going to play.”

Rodgers, 38, is approaching the later stages of his career. He’s hoping to add a second Super Bowl ring to his trophy case, and he knows it won’t get accomplished with inconsistent play in the passing attack.