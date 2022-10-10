Aaron Rodgers’ Doppelgänger Makes Another Appearance in London: PHOTOS

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers faced off against the upstart New York Giants in Green Bay’s first-ever game outside of the United States.

However, the game didn’t go as planned for Packer Nation. The Packers lost by a score of 27-22 in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK.

The Giants stopped the Packers on fourth-and-1 at the 6-yard line with 1:02 to play. Safety Xavier McKinney blitzed and knocked down a pass from Rodgers. The Giants had also knocked down a Rodgers’ pass on third down.

On the game’s final play, Oshane Ximines sacked Rodgers while he tried to throw a Hail Mary pass. He also forced a fumble on the play.

The Giants improve to 4-1 while the Packers fall to 3-2.

All is not lost though: we saw another appearance of Aaron Rodgers’ doppelgänger, who has become a fixture of broadcasts whenever he attends games.

Fake Aaron Rodgers is back pic.twitter.com/vyiuhs36uQ — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) October 9, 2022

I mean, the resemblance is uncanny.

“Fake Aaron Rodgers is back,” one account wrote, along with a picture of the near twins. The man has been dubbed “Not Aaron Rodgers,” by some media outlets, including the NFL Network graphics.

Other fans were quick to react to Rodgers’ doppelgänger, sharing their takes online. One person thought the resemblance was weird, writing the fan “looks like Aaron. Creepy.”

Fans React to Aaron Rodgers Doppel gänger Making London Appearance

Another fan seemed to be confused and was wondering if being confused is the purpose of “N.A.R.”

“Is that the same Aaron Rodgers doppelgänger from Green Bay?” they asked. “Does he travel with the team to confuse people?”

Another person commented on how similar they look, noting their haircuts. They wrote that the fan “has the same cut as Aaron Rodgers.”

However, it seems that some fans are tiring of the doppel gänger, saying that the “Not Aaron Rodgers” joke has run its course.

“I think I’m good on the Aaron Rodgers doppelgänger,” writer Mark Strotman said. “It’s been 15 minutes.”

I think I'm good on the Aaron Rodgers doppelgänger. It's been 15 minutes. — Mark Strotman (@markstrot) October 9, 2022

“But he looks just like him every week!” one fan sarcastically replied.

Rodgers also caused a Twitter uproar with his interesting wardrobe choice ahead of their eventual loss to the Giants.

Fans had hundreds of different reactions to the pregame photo of Rodgers. One particular Hollywood comparison certainly found its way in the replies to the tweet. Dozens of users compared Rodgers’ flowing black clothes to Keanu Reeves’ character from The Matrix series.

Then, The Matrix comparisons started rolling in, as multiple users made the same Neo-themed jokes. “I wonder how much that coat cost in the Matrix?” one joked.

“See, the Matrix is real,” another said.

“Hamba Neo from the Matrix,” read another.

Rodgers and the Packers will look to rebound next week as they face off against the other New York team. The New York Jets travel to Lambeau Field next Sunday, October 16th for a 1:00 ET kickoff time.