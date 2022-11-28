Aaron Rodgers Exits SNF With Injury, NFL World Sounds Off

Green Bay Packers (4-8) quarterback Aaron Rodgers entered “Sunday Night Football” banged up, dealing with a avulsion fracture in right thumb.

Said thumb appeared to bother him throughout the Week 12 road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) along with another injury he picked up during the game. Rodgers’ night ended early as he exited the third quarter with an oblique injury. Rodgers, who was grabbing his ribs on the sideline, has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Aaron Rodgers is out of uniform on the Packers bench. Jordan Love to play QB. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 28, 2022

His early exit has paved the way for 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love to get some playing time, a move that has the NFL community buzzing.

“It’s always a crazy coincidence how Aaron Rodgers’ injuries never get made public until he starts playing poorly,” one Twitter user wrote.

Could history be repeating itself? You be the judge…

“Nov. 29, 2007: Aaron Rodgers comes in to replace an injured Brett Favre against a one-loss NFC East team,” The 33rd Team tweeted. “Nov. 27, 2022: Jordan Love comes in to replace an injured Aaron Rodgers against a one-loss NFC East team.”

With the Packers essentially out of playoff contention, it’s very possible this is the last time Rodgers plays this season. With retirement seemingly on the table at any given point for the 38-year-old, some feel this could spell the end of Rodgers’ career.

“From the broken thumb to this new oblique injury, there’s a chance we don’t see Aaron Rodgers play again this year,” Pro Football Talk tweeted. “Which means there’s a chance we never see Aaron Rodgers play again, ever.”

Jordan Love Impressing in Aaron Rodgers’ Absence

Love’s inclusion into the game provided a spark for the Packers. The third-year pro led the Packers on a four-play, 75-yard scoring drive. It ended with a 63-yard touchdown pass to rookie wideout Christian Watson.

While Packers fans are concerned about Rodgers, they are encouraged by Love’s play.

“Um. This looks like a different Jordan Love,” a Twitter user wrote. “Decisive. Quick release. And accurate.”

Unfortunately for Green Bay, it was too little, too late. The Eagles defeated the Packers, 40-33, to get their 10th win of the season. A full diagnosis of Rodgers’ injury should come this week.